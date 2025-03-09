Four arrested after violent clash at Khed industrial unit over company work 

The Pune rural police have arrested four individuals for their alleged involvement in a violent clash at the entrance of a multinational firm in Khed’s industrial area. The dispute reportedly stemmed from competition over company contracts. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rushikesh Narayan Pawar (20), Prakash Vilas Wykar (27), Vishal Ashok Shinde (27), and Mayur Bhagat (28), all residents of Nimgaon. The arrests were made on March 1. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred on February 28 at the gate of an international automobile company, where two groups clashed over work-related issues. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rushikesh Narayan Pawar (20), Prakash Vilas Wykar (27), Vishal Ashok Shinde (27), and Mayur Bhagat (28), all residents of Nimgaon. The arrests were made on March 1.

According to the police, Pravin Haulage (35), a transport business operator, had arrived at the company gate to supply RO water jars along with Rahul Tambe. However, a group of accused allegedly confronted them, warning them against entering Das Auto Company to supply water jars.

The altercation quickly escalated into a physical fight, with both groups attacking each other using iron rods and wooden sticks. Four individuals sustained injuries in the clash. Rahul Tambe suffered a fractured jaw and was initially treated at a private hospital in Khed before being shifted to a hospital in Bhosari. The other three injured individuals were discharged after treatment.

Amol Mandave, a sub-divisional police officer (Khed division), said, “The issue arose from competition among villagers for company contracts. We have registered cross-FIRs against both groups. So far, four individuals have been arrested, and the search for the absconding accused is underway.”

A total of 15-16 individuals have been booked under two cross-FIRs registered at Khed police station.

Assistant police inspector Pradip Sisode from Khed police station added, “As more companies set up operations here, locals compete for contracts such as land levelling, water supply, and transport services. This led to a clash between the two groups. We have arrested four accused and seized two motorcycles, two iron rods, and two wooden sticks from them.”

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar raised concerns about the incident, posting a video of the attack on social media and questioning chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Industry minister Uday Samant. Pawar criticised the government for failing to ensure industrial security, alleging that local goons are disrupting businesses and threatening employees.

The attack comes just days after CM Fadnavis and deputy CM Ajit Pawar emphasised the need to protect industries while inaugurating the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner’s office. Fadnavis had directed the police to take strict action against those disrupting industries, even invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) if necessary. However, despite these directives, such incidents continue in Pune district.