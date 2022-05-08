Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four bikes gutted as miscreant sets fire inside building parking at Yerawada
Four bikes gutted as miscreant sets fire inside building parking at Yerawada

Published on May 08, 2022 06:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Four two-wheeler vehicles were gutted in a fire that was started around 9:45am on Friday in Yerawada. The bikes were parked in the parking of a building located in Sevalal chowk area of Lakshminagar, Yerawada.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 30-year-old man whose bike was one of the four that was gutted. The police suspect foul play and are on a lookout for a suspect in the case.

The total estimate of the damage caused to the bikes is 1,90,000. The bikes were parked inside the building space, according to the police.

A case under Section 435 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerawada police station.

