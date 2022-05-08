Four bikes gutted as miscreant sets fire inside building parking at Yerawada

PUNE Four two-wheeler vehicles were gutted in a fire that was started around 9:45am on Friday in Yerawada. The bikes were parked in the parking of a building located in Sevalal chowk area of Lakshminagar, Yerawada.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 30-year-old man whose bike was one of the four that was gutted. The police suspect foul play and are on a lookout for a suspect in the case.

The total estimate of the damage caused to the bikes is ₹1,90,000. The bikes were parked inside the building space, according to the police.

A case under Section 435 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerawada police station.