Four bikes gutted as miscreant sets fire inside building parking at Yerawada
PUNE Four two-wheeler vehicles were gutted in a fire that was started around 9:45am on Friday in Yerawada. The bikes were parked in the parking of a building located in Sevalal chowk area of Lakshminagar, Yerawada.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 30-year-old man whose bike was one of the four that was gutted. The police suspect foul play and are on a lookout for a suspect in the case.
The total estimate of the damage caused to the bikes is ₹1,90,000. The bikes were parked inside the building space, according to the police.
A case under Section 435 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerawada police station.
-
Four men rob student of KTM bike worth ₹60,000 in Pune
PUNE A 20-year-old student was robbed of his KTM bike by four men in Chinchwad on Friday morning. The police are looking for four suspects in the case. While no arrests have been made, the police have identified four people, according to a statement by Chinchwad police station officials. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a resident of Dheeraj Park area of Keshavnagar in Chinchwad, 20, Yash Raju Jadhav.
-
Man arrested with 3 pistols, cartridges in Kharar, target killing bid thwarted, say police
The district police claim to have thwarted a target killing attempt with the arrest of a man in possession of three pistols and 10 cartridges from Nadiala Chowk in Kharar. Guri has been identified as Gurinder Singh alias Guri Shera of Sindhwan village in Fathegarh Sahib. The weapons recovered from him include two 30 caliber pistols, a 32 caliber pistol and 10 live cartridges. Guri has been sent to three-day police remand.
-
Pushkar Dhami to visit Champawat constituency tomorrow
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who needs to win the upcoming by-polls to save Dhami's chair and will contest from Champawat, will visit the constituency tomorrow, he said on Sunday. Dhami, who lost from his traditional Khatima constituency from where he contested and won the 2012 and 2017 state polls, will be up against the Congress' Nirmala Gahtori. The by-elections for Champawat will take place on May 31.
-
Neral-Matheran toy train may resume services by year-end
MUMBAI The Indian Railways is planning to start rehabilitation works on the 21-km toy train between Neral and Matheran, after services were suspended due to cyclone Nisarg in June 2020. The railways plans to resume the toy train services by the year-end and had allocated ₹5 crore in the union budget of 2022-23 for the project. Currently, the train services are available between Aman Lodge and Matheran railway stations.
-
How many people died of Covid-19 in Bengaluru in 2020?
Bengaluru's death rate has increased by 15.5% in the year 2020 (the first year of Covid in the country) surpassing the national average of 6%, according to the latest statistics accessed from the Civil Registration System data. While death in Karnataka has seen a rise of 8.5% in the same period. Data procured based on death certificates issued by authorities suggests, that in 2019, 72,861 people died due to various reasons.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics