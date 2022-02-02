Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four booked for setting two vegetable shops on fire in Hadapsar

PUNE The Pune police booked a man and three of his accomplices for setting two vegetable shops ablaze in Hadapsar market late on Monday night over financial misunderstanding
(REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Updated on Feb 02, 2022 08:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune police booked a man and three of his accomplices for setting two vegetable shops ablaze in Hadapsar market late on Monday night over financial misunderstanding.

The complainant, Mayur Fadtare, 32, a resident of Loni Kalbhor area, lost cash worth 7,000, and accounts-related books and documents in the fire, according to the police.

“The complainant had helped one of the accused by buying a two-wheeler in his own name and giving it to the accused who was supposed to pay the monthly instalments to the finance company which facilitated the purchase. We will arrest the accused soon,” said police sub-inspector Avinash Shinde who is investigating the case.

However, as he did not pay the last few instalments, the finance company seized his vehicle. However, the accused is suspected to have misunderstood the situation and wrongly blamed the complainant for having brought about the seizure of his vehicle, according to the police.

A case under Sections 435 and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hadapsar police station.

