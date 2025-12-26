Four members of a family found dead in Nanded; police probe suspected suicide

Four members of a farming family were found dead at separate locations in Nanded district in Marathwada on Thursday morning, prompting police to suspect a case of mass suicide, police said. Police inspector Dattatray Manthale said the deaths appear to be linked, though the exact sequence of events is yet to be established. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The bodies of a 51-year-old farmer and his wife were found around 8 am on a cot inside their house at Jawala Murar village in Mudkhed tehsil. A short while later, their sons, aged 25 and 23, were found dead on nearby railway tracks. Police believe the two young men may have jumped before an oncoming train.

Police inspector Dattatray Manthale said the deaths appear to be linked, though the exact sequence of events is yet to be established.

“The parents were found inside the house, while the sons were found on the railway line. A forensic team has been called to collect evidence, and the cause of death will be clear only after post-mortem reports and technical analysis,” he said.

While initial findings point towards a possible suicide pact, investigators said no conclusion has been reached yet.

The family, engaged in small-scale farming, had been facing difficulties, though police said it was too early to link the deaths to financial stress or any domestic issue.

Neighbours described the family as hardworking and reserved. The Nanded rural police are recording statements of relatives and locals, and are also searching the house and surroundings for any suicide note or message that could explain the circumstances leading to the deaths.