Four men rob student of KTM bike worth 60,000 in Pune

PUNE A 20-year-old student was robbed of his KTM bike by four men in Chinchwad on Friday morning.

The police are looking for four suspects in the case. While no arrests have been made, the police have identified four people, according to a statement by Chinchwad police station officials.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Yash Raju Jadhav, 20, a resident of Dheeraj Park area of Keshavnagar in Chinchwad. He was with a friend identified as Sahil Kakriya near Keshavnagar school and Sainath temple, when the incident took place, according to the police.

The four men allegedly beat them up with bamboo and rained blows and kicks on them before snatching the keys to Jadhav’s KTM and fleeing with it. The bike is white and orange in colour and is registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad in the name of Jadhav’s relative.The bike is estimated to be worth ₹60,000, said officials.

A case under Sections 394, 324, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chinchwad police station. Police sub-inspector Ranavare is investigating the case.