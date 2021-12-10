Four more Omicron cases found in PCMC

PUNE As per a report from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) on Friday, seven new Omicron cases have been reported in Maharashtra, three from Mumbai and four from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

The total number of positive Omicron cases has now increased to 17.

On Friday, the three patients from Mumbai revealed, are males aged 48, 25 and 37 years of age, with a recent travel history to Tanzania, UK and South Africa-Nairobi, respectively. The four patients from PCMC are contacts of a Nigerian woman who was already confirmed as an Omicron case.

Of the seven patients, four have been vaccinated. One patient has received a single dose of the vaccine, while one patient has not been vaccinated.

One patient is three-and-a-half-years old so not eligible for vaccination. Four patients are asymptomatic, while three have mild symptoms, said the state health report.

PCMC officials confirmed that a total of 10 Omicron cases have been reported from the area all of which can be tracked to the three passengers who had returned from Nigeria. Of these 10, five have already been discharged after they tested negative for the infection and rest are in institutional quarantine at the Jijamata hospital, as per state protocol.

Dr Laxman Gophane, assistant health officer said, “A total of 340 people who either travelled to foreign countries or have come in close contact with them were tested and reports of 160 tests have been declared, 32 are positive and rest are negative. Ten of the patients are in institutional quarantine. Of the 22 Covid-19 positive patients, 19 are admitted to the New Bhosari hospital and three are at a private hospital. All their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.”