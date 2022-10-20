Four out of 14 firecracker varieties found violating noise limit: MPCB

After putting 14 varieties of commercially available firecrackers through noise tests at the Tingarewadi basketball ground ahead of Diwali on Wednesday, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has found four out of these 14 varieties as violating the Supreme Court (SC)-recommended noise limit of 125 decibel (dB).

Of the 14 varieties of commercially available firecrackers tested on Wednesday, some were approved while some were not approved by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). Of the 14 varieties, four varieties of ‘series firecrackers’ were found to have noise levels of 125 to 130 dB, which is more than the permissible limit. All ‘lad firecrackers’ including 5000 wala, 2000 wala, 1000 wala and small lad were found to violate SC norms as they touched 130.5 dB, 128 dB, 127.2 dB, and 128.1 dB, respectively. “All other single firecrackers were within the 100 to 125 dB limit, which is compliant with SC rules,” said Pratap Jagtap, sub-regional officer, MPCB Pune.

Jagtap said that the MPCB also scrutinised the boxes of each firecracker variety for the chemical composition displayed on the packaging. “We have found that some firecracker companies did not mention the chemical composition used in the firecrackers on the packaging boxes. We have noted down all such observations,” Jagtap said. There is need for better regulations that force manufacturers to be more transparent regarding what is going into these firecrackers. Surprisingly, no firecracker company mentioned the noise level produced by bursting the particular firecracker, Jagtap said.

Kiran Hasabnis, sub-regional officer, MPCB Pimpri-Chinchwad, said that there is improvement in manufacturing standards of firecrackers as a majority of the firecrackers tested complied with SC norms. Despite this, Hasabnis urged citizens to stay away from firecrackers during the upcoming festivities.

The MPCB has taken samples of each variety of firecracker for a noise pollution analysis. The MPCB keeps a record of the noise level of each and every firecracker on a yearly basis. “This will give us some sense of whether the manufacturing standards have improved to make these firecrackers less polluting,” Hasabnis said.

A team of MPCB officials from the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad departments including Jagtap; Hasabnis; Avinash Kadale, field officer; and Sammer Vastre, regional officer carried out the noise tests at Tingarenagar. The MPCB will be carrying out noise-monitoring exercises in 15 locations across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities on October 19, 24 and 26.