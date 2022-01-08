Four prominent hotels in Pune booked for Covid violations

The Mundhwa police have lodged cases against four prominent hotels under its jurisdiction for Covid violations. According to the police, double-dose vaccination is mandatory for entry into public places.

The hotels where action has been taken have been identified as Hotel Drunk and Panda, Agent Jack, Hotel Metro and Hotel Panda.

According to the FIR filed on Thursday, action has been taken against the representatives of these hotels under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignantly spreading the infection of any disease dangerous to life).

Mundhwa police station incharge inspector Brahmanand Naikwadi said that as per the instructions of DCP (Zone 5) Namrata Patil, checking was carried out in different establishments in the area.

“The 50 per cent occupancy rule was found violated by the hotels,” he said.