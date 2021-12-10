Four tehsils in Pune district record below 50% second doses, says Ajit Pawar

PUNE Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Friday held a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Pune.

As per information shared by the district administration on Friday, four tehsils in Pune district have administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to less than 50% of the eligible population.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar instructed officials to improve the vaccination rate in these parts and warned of strict actions if the second doses are deliberately delayed.

In Pune district, Baramati (49%), Bhor (45%), Daund (47%), and Indapur (40%) have a below-50 per cent rate of second-dose delivery.

“In these specific tehsils where the percentage of second doses needs to be increased special drives will be conducted. We are giving them an opportunity this week. We will see what sort of response will be received. If people in these towns and tehsils don’t cooperate and keep on ignoring the second dose, then in the next week we will take a strict decision,” said Pawar.

In the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) a second-dose rate of 76% and 66% respectively, has been recorded.

“The district was left far behind in the vaccination target and when they took strict action on those not taking it, the situation improved. Actually, we are trying to convince people. People are not thinking about their own, and the lives of others. This week we will see the response, otherwise we are also inclined towards taking strict decisions,” said Pawar.