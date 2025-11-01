Fr Simon Almeida appointed new Bishop of Poona

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Fr Simon Almeida, 65, as the new Bishop of the Diocese of Poona. Fr Almeida, who currently serves as deputy secretary of the Western Regional Bishops’ Council and Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Church in Ghorpadi, will succeed Bishop John Rodrigues, who was appointed Coadjutor Archbishop of Bombay in November 2024. Fr Almeida holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a Master’s degree in Sociology from the University of Bombay. (HT PHOTO)

Born on November 4, 1960, in Gass, Bhatori, Fr Almeida completed his schooling at St Gonsalo Garcia Primary School and Holy Cross High School, Nirmal. He joined Prakash Bhavan Minor Seminary in Pune in 1978 and pursued philosophical and theological studies at St. Pius X College, Mumbai. He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Poona on April 1, 1990.

Fr Almeida holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a Master’s degree in Sociology from the University of Bombay. He also earned a Diploma in Foundations for Pastoral Renewal and Steward Leadership from the East Asian Pastoral Institute, Manila, and a Master’s degree in Pastoral Studies from Ateneo de Manila University.

In his 35 years of priesthood, Fr Almeida has served in several key pastoral and administrative roles across the diocese. He has been assistant parish priest at St Patrick’s Cathedral and St Ignatius Parish, Kirkee; rector of Prakash Bhavan Minor Seminary; and parish priest at St Patrick’s Cathedral, St Francis Xavier Parish in Chinchwad, St Anne’s Church in Sholapur Bazaar, and St John Paul II Church in Wakad. He also served as financial administrator of the diocese and has been a long-time member of the Diocesan Priests’ Council and Diocesan Consultor.