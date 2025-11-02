FRA makes it mandatory for colleges to submit quota admission details

Maharashtra’s Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) has directed all professional colleges in the state to submit detailed information on students admitted under Management and NRI quotas, along with the total fees collected. The move, announced on November 1, aims to improve transparency, enable accurate assessment of colleges’ financial strength, and could lead to lower tuition fees for students admitted through the centralised admission process (CAP) next year. FRA found that several colleges misrepresented this data, reporting only standard fees while inflating annual expenditure to justify higher tuition proposals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Until now, many colleges kept Management and NRI quota data under wraps, often underreporting actual fees. About 20% of seats in professional institutions fall under these quotas, where fees can be three to five times higher than regular tuition. FRA found that several colleges misrepresented this data, reporting only standard fees while inflating annual expenditure to justify higher tuition proposals.

“The information received so far suggests that many institutions show higher expenses on paper while concealing their true income from management and NRI admissions. This creates an artificial financial deficit, which colleges then use to justify fee hikes,” an FRA official said.

Under the new directive, colleges must submit detailed statements of the number of students admitted under these quotas and the exact fees collected. The records will be cross-verified with data from the CET Cell, which maintains a list of students eligible for management quota admissions and their respective institutions.

For the first time, the CET Cell published an official list of students eligible for management quota seats. Colleges conducted admissions and collected fees based on this verified list, making it easier to detect discrepancies in reporting.

The authority may maintain current rates or even lower them, benefiting thousands of students.

The FRA has already begun the fee fixation process. Professional colleges, including engineering, medical, management, pharmacy, law, and hotel management institutes, must submit online fee proposals, audited financial statements, and detailed income and expenditure receipts.

“After verifying management and NRI admission data, the FRA will finalise each institution’s fee structure,” said Arjun Chikhale, Secretary, FRA. Experts predict that several colleges, especially in engineering and management, could see their approved tuition fees reduced for the first time in years, marking a major step toward transparency and accountability.