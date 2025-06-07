From Code to Crops: How a techie pivoted his way to farming

SLUG: Startup Mantra | Agro-tech Shailesh Modak always had an impulse to do something different, something meaningful that could benefit society. (HT)

STRAP: Shailesh Modak, an IT engineer who got into farming, has pivoted from beekeeping to growing greens hydroponically to teaching people how to do soil-less farming, to saffron to cordyceps mushrooms, and now plans on setting up a hi-tech AI-based sericulture unit

Pune

Shailesh Modak always had an impulse to do something different, something meaningful that could benefit society. Even at the height of a successful IT career that took him around the globe, his thoughts often drifted back to farming.

“I always believed that instead of people going to the farm, the farm should come to the people,” he says.

With that belief guiding him, Shailesh dove into research and discovered that soil-less farming could be the future of sustainable agriculture. But before diving into hydroponics, he took a different route, by investing in bees. He began with 60 bee boxes, each home to 10,000 to 150,000 bees, and launched a ‘rent-a-bee-box’ service. Farmers would lease the boxes for pollination, and the idea took off. Shailesh soon found himself earning ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh a month.

However, the business wasn’t without its challenges: logistics quickly became a buzzkill.

Says he, “The bees had to be transported to the farms during nighttime and back. During transportation, it would more often than not cause a spill of bees that bit anyone around very badly. Once the tempo overturned the bees all got out of the box and bit me all over. I found it very hard to find people who would deliver these boxes to the farms.” And so he let out his business to a farm company, Amrawati Honey in Madhya Pradesh, which is adept at this. “We share the profits. I get 40 per cent of the rent they charge.”

In 2018, Shailesh took a bold step as he quit his IT job and invested in a shipping container. “I had briefly dabbled in the import-export of agricultural products,” he says, “but I stepped away from that space. Too many controlling factors, and too many middlemen. It just didn’t sit right with me.” Around the same time, he noticed the large steel containers used for shipping and had a spark of inspiration: what if he could grow salad greens inside them?

Hydroponics

That idea became the foundation for 365D Farms—a venture built on the vision of farming every day of the year. Shailesh purchased an 8x40 sq. ft. shipping container and dove deep into hydroponics. “I designed the setup myself,” he explains. “I created frames with vertical grow bars that are movable. They can be rotated, adjusted, or even pulled out of the van once the produce is ready. Customers pick their lettuce right off the bars—roots and all.”

Lighting came next. For that, he partnered with Nexsel, a local start-up that supplies specialised grow lights with intensity controllers. With the infrastructure taking shape, Shailesh took his innovation a step further and filed for a patent.

The farm runs almost entirely on automation. Nutrients are stored in a two-part tank, and sensors continuously monitor the plants’ needs.

“A human might accidentally add 4 ml of nutrients instead of 1 ml, which can damage the crop,” he says. “But in my system, it’s all precisely controlled.”

Since plants first need seeds, Shailesh designed a Propagation Chamber for the seeds. “Since the design is my creation I patented that as well. My Propagation Chamber has the right amount of temperature and humidity that increases the germination.” When he started, he worked on building his container into a farm, did two rounds of crops that failed and finally reached success.

Shailesh had a huge network of IT professionals. “People are now more health-conscious and are willing to go the extra mile to eat healthy. I spoke to nutritionists and gym instructors, I zeroed in on Lettuce and salad greens. In Jan 2019, I had my first sale. My container farm housed around 3700 lettuce plants. About 200 or so got damaged, which left me with 3,500 lettuce heads every 45 days ready for sale.”

The finances seemed to work out fine for him. “I sell each head for ₹80 to ₹100 and make ₹2.8 lakh – ₹3.5 lakh per crop. My expenses of electricity, rent for parking his container, seeds, nutrients, etc., work out to approximately ₹1 lakh per crop. This adds up to an ROI of about 1.5 years”

People around Warje Pune, where he had parked his first container, would ask him for tips on growing plants hydroponically. Shailesh thought, Why not teach this to people? He set up training courses that help people who may want to set up a hydroponic farm for personal or commercial use. “I also help people set up small farms on their balconies.” At a COEP Entrepreneurship event, though four investors showed an interest in his business, Shailesh refused. He has bootstrapped with ₹50 lakhs of his funds.

Saffron tales

Shailesh may experiment, pivot, and explore new ideas, but there’s one rule he never breaks: never enter a business without first understanding it thoroughly. That discipline led to his next breakthrough. In May 2022, while on vacation in Kashmir, he noticed the fields of saffron blooming across the Pampore district, just 20 km from Srinagar. The sight sparked something. Saffron is rare, high-value, and always in demand. Could it be grown in a container?

But before making any move, Shailesh knew he had to learn. “When I first went to meet the farmers on my own, they refused to even talk,” he recalls. “The next day, I returned with a local from Srinagar—and suddenly, the doors opened.” Over time, he absorbed everything: how saffron corms are planted, the ideal conditions for growth, harvesting techniques, and the plant’s nutritional and environmental needs.

He returned to Pune with 500 kilograms of saffron corms and a plan. “I already had the container and air conditioning. I just needed to tweak the temperature and humidity levels to mimic Pampore.” He placed the corms in plastic trays and installed a cooler to meet the plant’s climate needs. Once sprouted, he transitioned the crop to a hydroponic system.

The results were instant and impressive. His first harvest yielded 430 grams of saffron, which sold out almost immediately. “Word got around that I was growing saffron in a container,” Shailesh says. “I also listed it on Amazon. The orders started flooding in. My problem now wasn’t finding buyers—it was keeping up with demand.”

Saffron farming came with its own set of problems. Says Shailesh, “News stories roused the interest of people in growing saffron. That pushed huge orders to the farmers in Pampore. This meant that those farmers were making more money selling the corms than growing saffron. Sensing this threat to saffron farming in its traditional area, the Govt has put a blanket ban on the sale of corms. At a time when Shailesh could barely meet the demand on his own. Foreseeing the risks to his saffron business.

Along with this, Shailesh found another crop – cordyceps, a mushroom that grows in Kashmir and costs an unbelievable ₹1 to 1.5 lakhs per kg. To figure out the sales, Shailesh met with the local akhadas to understand the prospects of demand. “Cordyceps is used by these wrestlers as well as people who know of its benefits. It is known to help with raising immunity, and reduce inflammation and is commonly known as the Indian Viagra.”

Growing exotic plants does have high returns, but it comes with its own set of problems. And Shailesh realised that this kind of business cannot be sustained for a long time.

“I have decided, along with Saffron, and Cordyceps farming, now that I will work on new hi-tech sericulture. That is one industry that has perennial demand, and the supply is short. I am planning to buy some land near Nasik and set up a unique hi-tech sericulture business there.

The finances

What about the money? Says Shailesh, who so far has invested a total of ₹60 lakhs of his own in 365DFarms, “I will need a minimum of ₹60-70 lakhs to buy 3 acres to build my set-up. Then the equipment should cost around another ₹50-60 lakh. I will need around ₹1.40 crore to start this unique business.” However, he is not keen on getting VC investors. “I see a huge potential for this new business, and I don’t want to sell my equity so early in the business when they will get a large share for very little. I plan to take part of the amount as a loan from a bank and the rest as funds from family and friends. Better to share equity with known people.” According to him, his unique sericulture business idea has the potential of hundreds of crores! We’ll watch this space!