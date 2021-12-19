Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

From daily commute to long rides, bike rental in Pune is in demand

From students to people who have newly moved to the city avail this service as it helps manage their expenses
City commuters seem to have taken a liking to rental bikes thanks to poor ad irregular bus services and increasing fuel, parking and maintenance cost. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 11:02 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE City commuters seem to have taken a liking to rental bikes thanks to poor ad irregular bus services and increasing fuel, parking and maintenance cost. From students to people who have newly moved to the city avail this service as it helps manage their expenses.

Swapnil Padhatare, who has an auto spare part shop on SB road says, I have five bikes and five non-geared vehicles available for rent. We buy second hand bikes, repair them and then rent it out on a daily basis. During the lockdown, the footfall was low, but the rental service is popular among college students.”

Padhatare said that all the paper work from regional transport office is done before vehicle is made available for rent. When one hires a bike for rent, a xerox copy of the identity card is kept with shop owner. A declaration form is also filled. “There is no standard rent fixed for renting a bike, it is decided by respective owners. Some people take rented bike as per kilometres while few take rent on full day basis,”added Padhatare.

RELATED STORIES

“I rent bike on weekends since we plan to roam around the city or visit places like Lonavala. I pay 300 for a day,” said Sagar Khiwsara,a resident from Baner.

Nitin Pawar, general secretary of Rickshaw Panchayat said, “Even after so many complaints no action has been taken against companies and shop keepers who provides such service (bike on rent). All rules are applicable for auto rickshaw owners, while these people are running their vehicles illegally.”

