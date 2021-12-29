From January, Serum Institute of India dispatched 1.3 billion Covishield doses

PUNE According to the statistics provided by the Serum Institute of India (SII), at least 1.3 billion doses of the Covishield vaccine have been dispatched from SII since January, of the total doses, 0.089 billion have been exported globally and the Lohegaon international airport accounts for more than half of the of the Covishield doses transported across the country.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, around 90 countries have received Covishield vaccines since January 20. Bangladesh, Nepal, and Morocco have been the highest recipients of the vaccine as of December 24.

At least 69.58 crore Covishield doses have been transported across the country from the Lohegaon international airport in Pune , despite its infrastructural constraints between January and December 23, this year.

A senior airport official said, at least 0.083 billion doses were dispatched from Lohegaon international airport in Pune during the phase 1 and 2 of the vaccination drive, which began on January 16. When the Central government took over the vaccination drive, the phase 3 and 4 witnessed a hike in vaccine being dispatched from the city airport. September recorded the highest vaccine dispatched through flights with 0.12 billion doses delivered to various cities in the country. Around 2.16 lakh doses were also exported to five Central American countries from the city airport.

According to the data available on the CoWIN website, a total of 1.43 billion vaccine doses have been administered in India. Covishield accounts for more than 88 percent of it, with 1.27 billion doses administered across the country.

