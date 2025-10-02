From near shutdown to global acclaim, Pune ZP school scripts remarkable turnaround

PUNE: A Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) school that was once on the brink of shutdown, has scripted a turnaround that has earned it global acclaim. Jalindarnagar ZP school in Khed tehsil that was once on the brink of shutdown has earned global acclaim. (HT)

The Jalindarnagar ZP school in Khed tehsil has won the ‘Community Choice Award’ at the 2025 edition of the World’s Best School prizes. Declared the winner from among 50 shortlisted schools worldwide, the announcement was made at a virtual ceremony Tuesday night. The Jalindarnagar school was shortlisted in June this year in the top 10 for community collaboration, one of the five categories in which the prizes are given away. The Community Choice Award – decided through public voting - recognised the school’s innovative peer-learning system wherein students support each other in academics.

In February 2022, Dattatray Ware aka Ware Guruji, a national award-winning teacher, was transferred to the school following a controversy. Rather than accept its decline, Ware rallied the residents of the nondescript Jalindarnagar village to improve the school’s facilities and develop new learning practices. His initiatives led to a surge in enrolment, taking the school’s strength from three to 120 students in just three years.

Among the practices introduced by the school was the ‘subject friend’ system under which students mentor peers in different subjects. Ware said that the school’s revival was possible only because of strong community participation. “Our selection was based on innovative teaching practices and the support we received from parents and villagers. This recognition will inspire other schools to follow our model,” he said.

The World’s Best School Prizes are presented annually by London-based T4 Education, a global platform of more than two lakh teachers across 100 countries. The awards honour schools in five categories: community collaboration, environmental action, innovation, overcoming adversity, and supporting healthy lives. This year’s finalists included schools from Brazil, United Kingdom (UK), Dubai, Pakistan, Italy, Costa Rica and Argentina. The awards ceremony saw schools join virtually from their respective campuses, with celebrations erupting at Jalindarnagar school when its name was announced among the winners.

Officials said that the school’s innovative practices had brought a ‘revolutionary shift in pedagogy’ fostering collaboration, confidence, and leadership in students. The award also recognised the institution’s emphasis on ethical values, improved facilities, and mentorship that nurtures not just academics but also emotional intelligence and social responsibility.

District education officer (DEO) Sunil Patil described the recognition as a collective achievement. “This award is a reflection of the combined efforts of teachers, students, and parents. Their dedication ensures that our children receive meaningful education that helps them throughout life,” Patil said.

Siddharth Chavan, a retired education officer, said that under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, education should reach everyone. “This school was started in June 2006 with just 30 students from small vastis (areas). In the beginning, the numbers were very low. After 2019, teacher Sandip Mhasode joined the school and created interest among students which gradually increased enrolment. In February 2022, Ware Guruji came and completely transformed the nature of the school, earning fame as a creative teacher in the village. Everyone trusted him, and we also supported him.”

“He assessed each student’s learning level not by their standard or class but by their depth of understanding of each subject. He introduced peer learning, group studies, computing exercises, e-learning, and focused on subject clarity rather than grades. Social participation also grew. Two parents, Changdeo and Rambhau Zodage, even donated 10 gunthas of land for the sake of students’ education. To improve English, he made students fearless and even started teaching them Japanese. I have known this school since 2002,” Chavan said.

Ware said that the award includes prize money of ₹1 crore and will be formally presented at the World Education Summit in Abu Dhabi on November 15. “This achievement proves that the twin pillars of any successful school are its teachers and students. Their excellence has brought recognition not only to Jalindarnagar primary school but also to Pune district, Maharashtra, and the entire country,” he said.