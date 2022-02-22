Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Pune News / From new uniform to books; pressure on parents mounts as schools reopen after 2 years
pune news

From new uniform to books; pressure on parents mounts as schools reopen after 2 years

Most parents have been running from pillar to post to purchase various school items for their children
Parents are seen purchasing text books Appa Balwant chowk on Tuesday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 07:39 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE For Shweta Mandake, it was a tough last week, with running around to buy a new school uniform, books and stationery for her son. Like her, most parents have been running from pillar to post to purchase various school items for their children ever since the state government allowed the reopening of schools since February 14.

Mandake said, “My son is in Class 3 in a private school in the Wanowrie and as the school was reopening, we had to do a lot of shopping last week, right from my son’s uniform to his new textbooks and even stationery. Earlier, as online classes were going on, there was no such issue and suddenly, we changed to offline classes after a gap of over two years.”

On Tuesday, rush was seen at Appa Balwant chowk market, a wholesale market for all school related items and also at Laxmi road to buy school uniforms.

While schools have reopened, a majority of school buses and autorickshaws are yet to resume services, putting a lot of pressure on parents to pick and drop their wards to school.

Tushar Khatri, a parent from the Dhanori, said, “I work in a bank and my wife too is working but as schools have started, we both have changed our work schedules just to drop and pick up my daughter. Her school is at 8 am, so I drop her to the school and then at 11 am, my wife picks her up and then goes to the office. We are looking for an autorickshaw or van for the service, but unable to get it.”

Earlier this month, the state government allowed students from Classes 1 to 8 to attend offline lectures at school. Prior to that, offline lectures for Classes 9 to 12 had already begun. The reopening of schools after a gap of almost two years has put a lot of pressure on parents to manage all things related to children attending school physically. The current academic year will end in the next two months so most parents are avoiding buying new school uniforms or avoiding sending their children to school.

Winifred Bhalerao, principal of St Paul’s High School, Pune, said, “The offline classes are going on fine at our school and we have allowed students to come in their regular outfits if they do not have their school uniforms. All the Covid protocols and safety measures have been taken while conducting classes and students are really happy to rejoin the school, attend offline lectures and play on the school ground.”

