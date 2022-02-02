Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / From swab to results in 40 mins: ICMR approves ’ Coviswift RTPCR kit
pune news

From swab to results in 40 mins: ICMR approves ’ Coviswift RTPCR kit

Laboratories in Pune can soon use Mylabs’ Coviswift test kit, capable of detecting four targets of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in 40 minutes
Laboratories in Pune can soon now use Mylabs’ Coviswift test kit, capable of detecting four targets of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in 40 minutes. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Feb 02, 2022 11:54 PM IST
BySteffy Thevar

PUNE Laboratories in Pune can soon use Mylabs’ Coviswift test kit, capable of detecting four targets of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in 40 minutes.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved the kit which is capable of detecting four target genes, which includes ORF1ab/RdRp, E, N, and S genes, essential for detecting the Omicron variant.

Being a point-of-care solution, it will enable small labs and collection centres to conduct Covid-19 tests thus increase testing capacity drastically.

Mylabs claims it is patented the technology and can process 16 samples in 40 minutes, from swab to report.

Hasmukh Rawal, managing director of Mylab, said, “With this solution, we have solved many problems with RT-PCR testing. RT-PCR test components need to be stored and transported at -20 degrees at all times, but the CoviSwift test will be stored and transported at room temperature. This means RT-PCR testing can now reach small towns and villages where cold chains are not available or electricity is not continuously available. We have applied for a series of patents on underlying technologies and we believe this solution will change the face of molecular diagnostics.”

RELATED STORIES

The company has developed software to interpret the results automatically. The user just needs to take the nasal sample into tubes, mix and put into the Compact Q, as simple as a self-test. It will be available in a pack of single tests with all components.

Technically, CoviSwift is driven by the RT-PCR gold-standard technology. Rapid PCR is usually single-gene based, who’s in-field accuracy is nowhere close to the RT-PCR gold standard. The test is expected to be available in the market by early February.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget 2022
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP