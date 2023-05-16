Pune FTII students go on indefinite hunger strike

Students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), 2020 batch, have undertaken an indefinite hunger strike on the campus starting Monday evening for the alleged expulsion of a student of their batch by the institute.

Students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), 2020 batch, have undertaken an indefinite hunger strike

According to FTII Students Association, on April 10, 2023, they were informed that five students of the 2020 batch were expelled from the institute “without any prior notice”. The expulsion against four of the five students was later revoked by FTII although action continues against one student.

The institute, according to the students association, cited multiple reasons ranging from lack of credits to lack of attendance for expulsion.

As the students of the 2020 batch took a stand declaring they would not commence classes until the expulsion of all students is revoked, the institute constituted an emergency academic council meeting on May 1, wherein four students were allowed to be admitted on the condition that they complete the remedial assignments, exercises decided by the department heads in the stipulated time frame.

One student was asked to repeat his second semester as a supernumerary student with the next batch, with due repayment of admission fees.

“The supernumerary status denies any right to practical coordinated exercises such as making documentary, dialogue and final film projects, which are an integral part of the film education. The said student has been going through mental health issues for a long period of time which was not taken into consideration by the administration even after repeated requests,” stated the FTII students association in a statement late on Monday.

The students, citing his mental health issue, have demanded taking back the said student in to the 2020 batch “Without any discriminatory conditions, and accommodate him via remedial measures recommended for the other four students,” the association said.

