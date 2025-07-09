Fund delay exposes hole in SARTHI overseas student scholarship scheme

Pune: Students selected for the overseas higher education scholarships under the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development institute (SARTHI) scheme of the Maharashtra government are awaiting financial benefit even as they have started their professional course abroad. Patna, India - February 27, 2022: Students reach after being evacuated from war-torn Ukraine at Jaiprakash Narayan Airport in Patna, Bihar, India on Sunday, February 27, 2022. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Launched in 2023 with the intent to offer scholarships to meritorious students from marginalised communities, delay in disbursements of funds has forced selected candidates to avail loans, borrow from family and friends, and take up part-time jobs to survive in foreign lands.

According to officials, while 53 applicants were selected for the first batch of 2023-24, authorities capped the intake to 75 students and ₹30 lakh scholarship per person the following year. However, 42 of the selected students studying abroad are yet to receive any financial benefit till date even as their applications were cleared during the months of June-July last year.

Despite repeated appeals by the students, SARTHI’s response remains that soon the funds will be released and sent.

Applicants have also raised concern over the demand for legal documents to get the scholarship. Legal experts and education activists argue that this is not only unnecessary, but also unlawful, as no binding condition should be imposed before the formal issuance of selection letters like other government-run scholarship schemes.

Students and parents allege that SARTHI delays fund disbursement under the pretext of incomplete documentation, even when all papers have been submitted on time, unlike other scholarship programmes where applicants receive immediate financial benefit upon submission of the offer letter from a foreign university.

“Adding to the problem is lack of counselling or guidance from SARTHI. Students say they receive no assistance in writing SOPs, selecting universities, or navigating the visa process that are essential elements of studying abroad. This negligence has led to a drop in number of applicants each year, rendering the scheme ineffective. The scholarship is not a favour; it’s a right,” said advocate Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Student Helping Hand organisation.

Renuka Gaikwad, a scholarship beneficiary studying at Leeds University in London, said, “My one-year course is nearly over, and I have still not received the promised scholarship under the SARTHI scheme for which I had registered last year. I have already borrowed heavily to fund my education.”

Another selected student studying in a US university on condition of anonymity said, “I got the scholarship after completing the documentation process but am awaiting the financial benefit. I am doing a part-time job, along with studies, to cover my daily needs. My parents borrowed money and took loans to pay for my education. However, the financial situation at home will turn bad if I did not get the scholarship soon.”

Shivaji Patil, registrar, SARTHI, and currently given temporary charge of the director, said, “We have received good response for the foreign scholarship scheme. In the first academic year 2023-24, 50 students were covered under the initiative. In the next academic year, we initially selected 33 students and added 42 applicants for the scholarship. The scholarship is given in phase wise manner, with engineering students covered first, followed by other subject streams. We do detailed scrutiny of applicants’ documents, physically go and check their home for verification. Of the 75 students selected last year, funds for 33 students were released in December 2024 and the remaining 42 were covered in May 2025. We will release funds after it is allocated by the government.”

The official said that mostly students take loan or make their own arrangements to study abroad as funds are released after the scrutiny process and generally it takes time.

“As the order to release funds for 42 students selected last year was received in May 2025, so once we get the funds it will be released,” he said.