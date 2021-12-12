Funds allocated, work incomplete: How BJP’s PMC is missing the mark

PUNE In the past five years, the Centre has approved various projects for Pune with money also being allocated. However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed to execute some of them, as a result the allocated funds likely to be taken back and released at a later date, as work commences.

The civic administration and the local leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite a clear mandate in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), has not been able to execute some of the most ambitious projects, cue the river rejuvenation project, Katraj-Kondhwa road widening, Chandni chowk multilevel flyover, and Railway overbridge at Ghorpadi. All these projects were announced by the BJP’s top leadership, while some of them were even funded by the central government. However in most cases, work is moving at a snail’s pace while in some cases, projects are yet to begin.

Earlier on Friday, a month’s deadline was set for the civic body to complete all technical formalities and issue a work order for the Mula-Mutha river pollution abetment project.

Earlier in 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) local unit had felicitated former minister Prakash Javadekar at the Balgandharva auditorium for approving funds for river rejuvenation, which is co-funded by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (Jica). As per the project’s timeline, it has to be completed before January 31, 2022. Though just one month remains for the deadline, work on the ground is at tender level only.

Under the Jica project, the civic body proposes to construct 11 new STPs across the city to reduce the pollution of Mula-Mutha river.

The project will create an additional sewage treatment capacity of 396 million litres per day (MLD) over the existing 477 MLD, laying of 113.6 km of sewer lines and renovation/rehabilitation of four existing intermediate pumping stations.

Reacting to the month’s deadline, Pune Member of Parliament Girish Bapat, who on Friday attended meeting with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss various issues, blamed civic administration for delay. “Because PMC administration has not worked actively on river rejuvenation project, there has been delay. Many things were just on paper. We are now reviewing everything,” said Bapat.

In the case of the multilevel flyover, work was inaugurated by Union minister Nitin Gadkari. The first two years, work did not start due to land acquisition issues even as Gadkari held many review meetings. Now work is in progress even as it is running late against its timeline.

Jagdish Mulik, BJP city unit president, said, “As promised to citizens, we would like to definitely complete all these projects. There are land acquisition issues at Chandani chowk and Katraj-Kondwa road projects. Work at Chandni Chowk is in progress and within a year, it will be complete.”

In the case of the Railway overbridges at Ghorpadi and Mundhwa, former defence minister Manohar Parrikar carried out ground breaking. More than six years have completed but the work is still incomplete.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Smart City mission from Pune and many projects were planned, though hardly a few have been completed. The 24x7 equitable water project which was part of the Smart City mission is also going ahead at a very slow pace.

In case of the Katraj-Kondhwa road widening, the foundation stone was laid by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Prashant Jagtap, NCP’s city unit president said, “It is an irony that despite having a clear mandate local leadership of BJP has failed to execute the projects which were launched by their own top leaders. Local leadership has embarrassed their top leaders by keeping projects incomplete.”

Congress leader Mohan Joshi said, “The BJP has stopped speaking about Smart City and other projects at state and national level as most have not moved further. They need to run to Delhi to save the same projects, which otherwise will be derailed if the money is returned.