FYJC admission: July 7 last day to confirm round 1 seats

PUNE: The deadline to confirm admissions in the first round of the centralised First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process will end at 5pm on Monday. Pune, India - MJune 30, 2018:Students prosess their FYJC admission in Collage Of Engineering (COEP) in Pune, India, on Saturday, June 30, 2018.-HT photo

According to Dr Mahesh Palekar, director of education, a total of 3,81,331 students had confirmed their admission under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) in round 1 till Sunday evening.

In addition, 77,209 students secured admission through quota-based seats, taking the total confirmed admissions to 4,70,002.

This year, for the first time, the entire FYJC admission process is being conducted centrally and online across the state. The process includes 9,435 junior colleges with a combined 19,324 streams.

Among these, 9,020 streams have received applications exceeding their intake capacity, while 10,304 streams have received fewer applications than the available seats.

Students who have not completed Part-1 of their application in the first round can do it till 5pm on Monday on the official admission portal.

Vacant seats for round 1 will be displayed on July 9. Students who could not take part in the process or did not get admission in round 1 can apply for round 2 admission.

The distribution of confirmed admissions based on student’s SSC marks reveals that 29 students secured admission with a perfect 100%, and 2,489 students fall in the 80% to 99% range.

A significant number of 10,278 students were admitted with less than 40% marks. Additionally, the admission portal recorded over 9,020 cases where applications were submitted but are still pending scrutiny.

The distribution of confirmed admissions based on student’s SSC marks reveals that 29 students secured admission with a perfect 100%, and 2,489 students fall in the 80% to 99% range. Another 1,888 students scored between 60% and 79%, and 3,505 students in the 40% to 59% category.

A significant number of 10,278 students were admitted with less than 40% marks. Additionally, the admission portal recorded over 9,020 cases where applications were submitted but are still pending scrutiny.

Students applying in round 2 can submit their preferences (Part-2 of the form) between July 10-13.

Students were allotted colleges across eight municipal regions, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati, and others. Among these, Mumbai region had the highest number of applicants (80,858), followed by Pune (79,417) and Nashik (56,678).

“I got admission in a non-grant college but didn’t want to take the risk of waiting for the next round. So, I confirmed it. But, I’m now worried about managing the fees and other expenses. I am from Nashik and will be staying in a hostel here,” said Priya Gavit, a student.

The education department has urged students to complete the admission formalities on time to secure their preferred college and stream.

“Although I did not get admission in the college I wanted, I am happy I secured a seat in SP College. This year, the cut-off was higher than expected,” said Akash Pawar, a student.