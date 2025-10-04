FYJC admissions: Final special round to start from today

The final special round of centralised online First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions will commence from October 4, 10 am to October 6, 3 pm, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced on Friday. Till date total intake is 2,171,578, admissions complete 13,42,438 and 8,29,140 seats are vacant. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The decision was taken in a meeting held on September 30 in the presence of the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the Ministry for School Education and Sports Department.

The step was considered necessary after reviewing the adverse effects of heavy rains and floods in several parts of the state, which had disrupted earlier admission rounds, said officials.

As per the notification issued by Mahesh Palkar, director of Education (Secondary & Higher Secondary), Pune, students will be able to register anew, fill in their preferences, or modify their existing preference order during this round.

In this round, students who register and submit their preferences will be allotted junior colleges strictly based on merit and the availability of seats. If a student does not receive any allotment according to their chosen preferences, they will be given another opportunity to revise their choices against vacant seats. This process will continue step by step until every eligible student is allotted a seat. However, once a student receives a confirmed allotment, they will not be allowed to change preferences again.

Students who fail to register or submit preferences within the given window will not be considered for allotment in this stage of the admission process. After all revisions are complete, a consolidated merit-based allotment list will be published. Following that, the schedule for confirming admissions in the allotted junior colleges will be announced after October 7.

Palkar said, “The state government is committed to ensuring that no deserving student is deprived of admission due to technical difficulties, floods, or unavoidable delays. This is the final and last chance being given to students for securing a seat in Class 11 under the centralised online system.”

Students can visit the official website https://mahafyjcadmissions.in or contact support via support@mahafyjcadmissions.in