FYJC ‘open to all’ admission round to commence today

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Maharashtra, has announced the 'open-to-all' admission round for Class 11 (FYJC) starting August 4. Candidates who were unsuccessful in securing admission in the first four rounds can also participate.

The round will be held from August 4, 8 am to August 5, 6:30 pm. Students who have not yet registered or those who have incomplete Part 1 or Part 2 application forms can register or update their details during this period.

Candidates who were unsuccessful in securing admission in the first four rounds can also participate.

“Students declared pass in the supplementary exams (July 2025) by any state board are eligible to apply in the round. Changes and corrections to college preferences and application parts can be made as needed. The round aims to ensure no eligible student is left without an opportunity,” said officials.

The college allotment list for the open to all round will be released on August 6 at 10 am, based on merit and preferences.

Mahesh Palekar, director of education, has appealed to students and parents to utilise the final opportunity for securing Class 11 admissions.

According to official data, a total of 9,522 junior colleges across Maharashtra have registered for online admissions under the state’s centralised admission process. These colleges together offer an intake capacity of 21.5 lakh seats. So far, 14.38 lakh students have registered on the admission portal. As of the end of the fourth round on August 2, 8.82 lakh students have secured admissions, while 12.68 lakh seats remain vacant.

DD Kumbhar, vice-principal of Fergusson College, said, “Twelve lakh students are still left without admission for FYJC. Now, in the open-to-all round, admissions will depend on the merit list and the number of vacant seats available in colleges. Still, most students will be left without admission. If the number of applicants is high, the cut-off merit will also increase.”