FYJC registration deadline extended to June 5

The school education department has extended the deadline for First Year Junior College (FYJC) online admission registration to June 5. The earlier deadline for registration was June 3. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The dates were extended following changes related to seats allotted under the in-house quota in junior colleges and a new order was issued on May 31.

According to Shriram Panzhade, director of secondary education, 10% of seats under the in-house quota will now be reserved in privately managed higher secondary schools and junior colleges.

“In Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, and Thane, schools affiliated with the same institution (higher secondary schools/junior/senior colleges) will be treated as a single unit for this quota. Elsewhere in Maharashtra, institutions within the same revenue district will be considered a single unit,” he said.

Due to these changes, junior colleges will now have to update the information on the admission portal. Similarly, students and parents are allowed to change the order of their preferences for in-house quota admissions if their selected colleges have made any updates.

The school education department has urged all applicants to register on the official admission portal: https://mahafyjcadmissions.in. The rest of the admission schedule will remain unchanged, said officials.

As of now till June 2, a total of 10,85,851 students have registered across the state for FYJC admissions. The number of students who registered in the Pune division is 1,87,925. Students can call the helpline at 8530955564 or email support@mahafyjcadmissions.in for more details.