Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

FYJC registration deadline extended to June 5

ByKimaya Boralkar
Jun 03, 2025 07:14 AM IST

The dates were extended following changes related to seats allotted under the in-house quota in junior colleges and a new order was issued on May 31

The school education department has extended the deadline for First Year Junior College (FYJC) online admission registration to June 5. The earlier deadline for registration was June 3.

The earlier deadline for registration was June 3. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The earlier deadline for registration was June 3. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The dates were extended following changes related to seats allotted under the in-house quota in junior colleges and a new order was issued on May 31.

According to Shriram Panzhade, director of secondary education, 10% of seats under the in-house quota will now be reserved in privately managed higher secondary schools and junior colleges.

“In Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, and Thane, schools affiliated with the same institution (higher secondary schools/junior/senior colleges) will be treated as a single unit for this quota. Elsewhere in Maharashtra, institutions within the same revenue district will be considered a single unit,” he said.

Due to these changes, junior colleges will now have to update the information on the admission portal. Similarly, students and parents are allowed to change the order of their preferences for in-house quota admissions if their selected colleges have made any updates.

The school education department has urged all applicants to register on the official admission portal: https://mahafyjcadmissions.in. The rest of the admission schedule will remain unchanged, said officials.

As of now till June 2, a total of 10,85,851 students have registered across the state for FYJC admissions. The number of students who registered in the Pune division is 1,87,925. Students can call the helpline at 8530955564 or email support@mahafyjcadmissions.in for more details.

News / Cities / Pune / FYJC registration deadline extended to June 5
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On