GA Software head in police custody in TET case

Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByShalaka Shinde

PUNE: The Pune city police have found 1,270 candidates of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019-2020 suspected to have paid money to agents, and in-turn to the software company conducting the exam, in order to get on the qualification list. The list was extracted from the devices seized from the Harkal cousins - Ankush and Santosh - who are suspected to be heads of the agents’ chain.

Six people are taken into custody on Wednesday, including president of GA Software company, who were previously arrested in other cases in the paper leak nexus, in the case of manipulation of result of TET 2019-2020.

The accused were identified as software company president Pritish Deshmukh, 32, and suspected head of agents’ Santosh, 42, and Ankush, 44 - first arrested in MHADA paper leak case, and Ajay Chavan, 32; Krushna Jadhav, 33; and Ankit Chankhore, 23 - first arrested in health department Group D paper leak case. They were sent to police custody till January 1.

The custody was granted by the court of Judge SK Dugaonkar with Public prosecutor VC Murlikar and defence lawyers Pratibha Pawar, Vijaysinh Thombre, and others. Police inspector Kumar Ghadage is investigating the case registered under Sections 406, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act, and Sections 6 and 8 of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examinations Act (1990 amendment) at Cyber police station.

“A lot more data has to be extracted so the number can go up. Around 3 lakh aspirants had appeared and 1,600 had qualified,” said PP Murlikar.

“Parallel investigation is already done with the two in MHADA case. They were in police custody for 14 days and judicial custody for 3 days,” said advocate Pratibha Deshmukh representing the Harkal brothers. Ousted commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examination Tukaram Namdev Supe, 58, and education consultant with the department Abhishek Ajay Savrikar, 31, were arrested in the case. They are in police custody until Thursday.

