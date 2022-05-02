Gagan Malik to look after upgradation work at Pune airport

PUNE Former airport director of Goa Gagan Malik is promoted as general manager of the Airports Authority of India and has been posted at Pune international airport in Lohegaon on Monday.

“I will look after the upcoming new projects for the upgradation of the Pune airport, especially the new terminal building and multilevel car parking. We will try to provide the best amenities to the people of Pune,” said Malik.

The multilevel car parking project is expected to be complete by July this year, while the new terminal building is expected to be ready by January 2023.

The Pune airport expansion project includes the construction of a new terminal building at ₹400 crores, a multilevel car parking for ₹120 crores and a new cargo complex at a cost of about ₹300 crores. The construction of the new terminal building is going on at the 40,000 square metre area on the eastern side of the existing terminal building.

