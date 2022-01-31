Gajanan Marne gang member arrested for possession of firearm

PUNE A member of the Gajanan Marne gang was arrested in possession of a domestic- made illegal weapon one month after he was released from jail in a 2014 murder case.

The man has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Pandurang Taware, 31, a resident of Jambli in Sangrun area of Haveli. He was arrested by a team led by senior police inspector Shailesh Sankhe of Unit 1 of the Pune crime branch.

Taware was Identified and booked along with six-seven others for shooting dead a man named Pappu Taware, resident of Jambhaligaon in Haveli. While all the others in the case were granted bail Taware was not. Since his arrest eight years ago he was lodged in the Yerawada Central Jail until December 25, 2021, when he was acquitted in the case and released.

“As per information received on January 29, we set a trap in the in Pasodi Dhayari area and found him in an open plot. Upon checking him he was found with a firearm on the waistbelt of his pants worth ₹62,000 and two rounds loaded in it,” read a statement form Unit one of Pune city crime branch.

The man told the police that he possess the firearm for self-defence as he feared that the supporters of the man he was accused of murdering would find him and kill him. The man who was killed was a known criminal whose murder was committed at a time when a gang war was raging in Pune.

A case under sections three (25) of arms act along with 37 (one) with 135 of Maharashtra police act was registered.