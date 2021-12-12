Gambling den raided in Kondhwa bungalow, seizure worth 58.3 lakh

PUNE: The Pune police crime branch officials raided a bungalow in NIBM Kondhwa area of Pune on Friday and busted a gambling den which resulted in seizure worth ₹58.3 lakh.

The arrested was identified as Jiten Jagdeep Singh (42) of Sainik nagar Cloud Nine society, according to a statement issued by the police.

The senior officials of Pune police had received information about a poker and gambling den operating in the bungalow that was raided. A team, including female inspector, male inspector and at least 3–4 other officials of the crime branch went to the spot in civil dress to confirm the information before conducting the raid.

Among the seized valuables, two types of foreign currency collectively worth ₹8,04,407 as well as Indian currency worth ₹47,76,500 was found in the house. Among the foreign currency, Australian dollars 5,500 and American dollars 6,700 were found.

Along with money, foreign liquor bottles worth ₹1,42,500 along with 10 gambling chips, 13 poker tables, 30 cats of cards, and one roulette table were seized. The total seizure was found to be worth ₹58,30,275, according to officials of social security cell of the Pune police crime branch who conducted the raid.

Anti-narcotics cell-one police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad and his team were also part of the raid along with inspector Shilpa Chavan of the social security cell.

A case under Maharashtra Prohibition Act was registered at Kondhwa police station against the owner.