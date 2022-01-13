Gang of poser policemen who stole jewellery busted

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have recovered 125 grams of stolen gold from members of a gang who posed as policemen and robbed elderly pedestrians, according to Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The arrested have been identified as Haider Tehjeeb Sayyed, 55; Yunus Sabur Sayyed, 46 both residents of Patil Nagar in Kalyan, Thane, and Gazi Rafik Jafri, 35, a resident of Mangalnagar slum in Kalyan, Thane. The police have identified a fourth member of the gang who is yet to be arrested.

The gang landed on police radar when two consecutive cases occurred in Wakad and Nigdi on January 4 when elderly people were targeted by the poser policemen. The accused would approach the victims and tell them that the area they are walking in is not safe for them to be wearing valuable jewellery. They would then advice the victim to keep the jewellery in their bags and steal it by sleight of hand.

The police then formed three teams under senior police inspector Vivek Mugalikar of Wakad police station. The teams began sifting through all CCTV footage of multiple similar cases. The modus operandi of these cases was known to the police to be signature of the gang.

“To gain information about the gangs functioning in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, the teams went to colonies in Patil Estate and Loni Kalbhor areas and found that the crimes were being committed by a Kalyan-based gang and not the ones in Pune,” read a statement by the police.

After zeroing in on the names of the possible accused, the police tracked all their mobile phones and found them to be sitting behind a hotel in Baneli area of Thane. While two of them were caught, one tried to flee and hide in a dirt pit but was eventually found and arrested, according to the police.

The men were in police custody till Wednesday and were found involved in seven other cases including one from Manpada police station in Thane.

However, even as these men were in police custody, two cases were reported from Pune rural police jurisdiction of the exact same modus operandi. While one case was registered in Shirur police station for theft in Vadgaon Rasai village on January 10, the other was registered at Shikrapur police station for an incident in Talegaon Dhamdhere on January 11. In the Shirur case, the victim is a 71-year-old man while the Shikrapur case has a 55-year-old victim.