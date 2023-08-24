Gang steals vehicles using ‘duplicate’ key, 4 held

Pune: The police arrested four persons involved in two vehicle theft cases.

The police arrested four persons of a gang involved in two vehicle theft cases using ‘duplicate’ key. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The police nabbed the accused identified as Rajesh Radheshyam Pandit, 37, from Uttar Pradesh; Manoj Mahendra Parihar, 42, from Hathras (Uttar Pradesh); Ismaili Shabbir Ahmed Khan, 37, from Delhi; and Gorakhnath alias Pappu Salave, 41, from Kalewadi, Pune for stealing Fortuner from Loni Kand area last month.

The four were apprehended from Theur Phata in Pune district based on CCTV camera footages and technical analysis.

According to the police, the accused targeted high-end cars. They used screwdriver to break the car window, connect a car key programmer tool to the vehicle’s wiring system to copy the four-wheeler’s details, make a duplicate key to steal the vehicle. The accused used fake number plates to sale/mortgage vehicles in Gujrat by making fake smart card.

The accused confessed to also stealing an Innova Crysta from Nashik and sell it in Rajasthan. They purchased the electronic device to make duplicate car keys from Delhi.

Police recovered Fortuner worth ₹19,00,000 and devices used for the crime worth ₹20,80,800. Police claimed to have solved two vehicle thefts cases reported at Loni Kand police station and their Gangapur counterpart in Nashik.

