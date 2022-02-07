Home / Cities / Pune News / Gangs clash in Bibwewadi, firearm discharged
The incident happened around 11pm near Shiv Shankar Society in Lane 2 of Bibwewadi, according to police
A group of five-six men were booked for firing on another group of men in Bibwewadi late on Sunday night (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 10:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A group of five-six men were booked for firing on another group of men in Bibwewadi late on Sunday night.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Amit Thopte, 32, a resident of Bibwewadi, who was sitting with his friends when the accused arrived on motorbikes.

The incident happened around 11pm near Shiv Shankar Society in Lane 2 of Bibwewadi, according to police.

Thopte and the accused had been in a fight earlier which had caused friction between the two groups of men, according to the complaint.

The accused arrived on bikes carrying wooden rods, sickles and a firearm. The one carrying the pistol fired two arounds at Thopte and then roamed the area brandishing their weapons, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), rioting, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 3(25) and 4(25) of Arms Act, Section 37(1) with 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2018, was registered at Bibwewadi police station

