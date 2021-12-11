Home / Cities / Pune News / Garbage and pig menace spot in Pune turns into welcome sight
Corporator takes steps to transform an area near Nancy Lake Homes housing society in Katraj, Pune, that had turned into an ugly spot as pigs feed on garbage dump
Corporator takes steps to transform an area near Nancy Lake Homes housing society in Katraj, Pune, that had turned into an ugly spot as pigs feed on garbage dump. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 11:55 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

Pune: Corporator has taken steps to transform an area near Nancy Lake Homes housing society in Katraj that had turned into an ugly spot as pigs feed on garbage dump. Residents in the neighbourhood had to bear foul smell and the filthy sight while passing through the locality.

Pune Municipal Corporation has been unable to check pig menace with increasing population of the scavenger in core areas of the city like Katraj, Baner, Wanowrie, Kothrud and Mundhwa. As per a corporator, the civic administration has not taken adequate measures to address the issue.

Akash Mirdhe, a resident of Nancy Lake said, “The pig menace is across the city. Most of the vacant plots are turned into garbage dumping grounds with neither residents nor PMC solid waste department taking notice of it.”

“The department is taking steps to clear residential areas of pigs. Solid waste management department is also removing waste from dumping spots on a regular basis,” said PMC health department junior officer on request of anonymity.

Ajeet Deshmukh, deputy commissioner, who has been given charge of solid waste management department in PMC did not respond to calls.

Pune ranks as fifth cleanest city in the Swachh Survekshan 2021, but ground reality belies the survey, residents claim.

Corporator Vasant More who is also president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Pune unit tweeted, “A nice selfie point has been set up along the main road at Nancy Lake Homes, where only pigs used to live two months ago. This is innovation...”

