Garbage burning chokes Pune residents

PUNE Residents are once again troubled by the incessant problem of garbage burning which is affecting their health. and are knocking on the doors of the authorities to check the menace.

In every part of the city, garbage is being dumped on the road and blatantly burned daily in the morning, leading to heavy smog and think smoke laying a blanket across the area, thus leading morning walkers to inhale the smoke.

“Garbage burning has become an eyesore. We have been complaining continuously, but the local authorities have turned a blind eye,” said Vaishali Patkar who sees massive black smoke every time she commutes via the service road from Veer Bhadra Nagar in Baner.

Judith Menezes, a NIBM resident said, “This is a weekly occurrence. Garbage is dumped on vacant plots, and uis burned by unknown people.Nobody is able to find neither the dumpers nor the miscreants. The smoke bellows into our society and often causes irritation cough and also constant watering of the eyes.”

Local corporator Nanda Lonkar from NIBM, said, “We make sure that there are daily rounds from the sanitation department and we try to clean up at the earliest. No garbage is burned by the PMC workers. However, there is this one open plot in Jyoti chowk where some miscreants throw garbage late in the night. We are trying our best to get hold of them.”

Locals living along the Handewadi road, Kalepadal road, are greeted with stench of burning garbage every morning. “It has become a nuisance and causes a mild fog to gather in the morning hours making visibility difficult. We have several senior citizens living in the area who are already suffering from asthma and other ailments,” said Vaibhav Mane, a resident.

Hema Chari, an environment expert in the city said, “I have seen the problem increasing drastically. The sides along the Pune-Mumbai highway have become permanent dumping grounds for the city. People are dumping waste everywhere and burning them without a care for environment.”

While in Dhayari, some residents along with an ex corporator took to the social media, and later also held a protest at the Arogya kuti of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) against incessant burning of garbage. Sopan aka Kaka Chavan said, “Garbage burning has become a daily occurrence, hence we decided to shoot a live on Facebook to show how bad the smoke affects those who live here,” said Chavan.

Garbage burning results in release of toxic chemicals in air, polluting it. These residues get deposited on surface water/potable water sources, plants, soil, clothes, so it can enter human body by both inhalation and ingestion. Garbage burning produces carbon monoxide, which is very dangerous for lungs. It can enter your blood and affects hemoglobin functioning. A person may face symptoms such as burning, watering of eyes, irritation of eyes, sneezing, running nose, throat irritation, cough, breathlessness, wheezing, respiratory infections. Children, elderly and people with pre-existing lung diseases are more prone for its effects,” said Dr Swapnil S Kulkarni, Pulmonologist, director, Birth and Breath clinic, Deccan.

