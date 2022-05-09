Garbage depot at Ram Nadi: Residents protest, Chandrakant Patil to meet PMC commissioner

Residents of Bhugaon, Bavdhan and Bhukum who had issued a notice regarding an illegal waste management project along the flood lines of Ram Nadi to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), have received no response from the civic body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The residents on Sunday conducted a human chain protest at the site where the excavation work is in progress.

Following the protest, Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra state president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on behalf of the residents has requested the PMC commissioner to conduct a meeting on May 9.

“This project was earlier rejected in December by the standing committee and there has been no decision yet on this project. To continue the excavation at this premises, with the commissioner’s permission is illegal and we will knock on the doors of the high court if there is no decision tomorrow (May 9).” said Patil.

The premises of the proposed Bavdhan garbage depot was surrounded by hundreds of residents, activists, environmental experts and local leaders, with slogans such as ‘Remove Bawadhan Garbage Depot, Save Ram River’, ‘Cancel Garbage Depot’ on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sarpanch of Bhugaon Nikita Sanas said, “The work on the garbage collection centre on survey no. 64 began on March 10.has. This was cancelled in December due to the opposition from the local politicos and yet PMC is crossing the line and doing this illegally.”

Virendra Chitrav of Kirloskar Vasundhara, Ramnadi Restoration said that the proposed waste collection centre is adjacent to the Ram Nadi . “The Ram Nadi will be polluted as it is only 600 feet away from this proposed garbage centre. In fact, the water of the river is seeping through the site making it dangerously close to the river. This is an environmental issue which the PMC should address at the earliest and stop this project.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hindustan Times, on April 23 reported that the gram panchayat has given a 15-day notice with a request to stop further development work of solid waste management in the prohibited area.

According to PMC, the plant that is being built is not a garbage processing plant but a modern transfer station for garbage, a closed capsule system and that Metro has begun the work as part of the land transfer deal in lieu of the Kothrud garbage depot.

The PMC officials were unavailable to comment on the issue and the meeting.