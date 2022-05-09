Garbage depot at Ram Nadi: Residents protest, Chandrakant Patil to meet PMC commissioner
Residents of Bhugaon, Bavdhan and Bhukum who had issued a notice regarding an illegal waste management project along the flood lines of Ram Nadi to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), have received no response from the civic body.
The residents on Sunday conducted a human chain protest at the site where the excavation work is in progress.
Following the protest, Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra state president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on behalf of the residents has requested the PMC commissioner to conduct a meeting on May 9.
“This project was earlier rejected in December by the standing committee and there has been no decision yet on this project. To continue the excavation at this premises, with the commissioner’s permission is illegal and we will knock on the doors of the high court if there is no decision tomorrow (May 9).” said Patil.
The premises of the proposed Bavdhan garbage depot was surrounded by hundreds of residents, activists, environmental experts and local leaders, with slogans such as ‘Remove Bawadhan Garbage Depot, Save Ram River’, ‘Cancel Garbage Depot’ on Sunday.
Sarpanch of Bhugaon Nikita Sanas said, “The work on the garbage collection centre on survey no. 64 began on March 10.has. This was cancelled in December due to the opposition from the local politicos and yet PMC is crossing the line and doing this illegally.”
Virendra Chitrav of Kirloskar Vasundhara, Ramnadi Restoration said that the proposed waste collection centre is adjacent to the Ram Nadi . “The Ram Nadi will be polluted as it is only 600 feet away from this proposed garbage centre. In fact, the water of the river is seeping through the site making it dangerously close to the river. This is an environmental issue which the PMC should address at the earliest and stop this project.”
Hindustan Times, on April 23 reported that the gram panchayat has given a 15-day notice with a request to stop further development work of solid waste management in the prohibited area.
According to PMC, the plant that is being built is not a garbage processing plant but a modern transfer station for garbage, a closed capsule system and that Metro has begun the work as part of the land transfer deal in lieu of the Kothrud garbage depot.
The PMC officials were unavailable to comment on the issue and the meeting.
50-year-old mistaken for his son, killed in Shirur; teenager held
A 19-year-old was arrested by Pune rural police for killing a 50-year-old man while a resident of Babhulsar area of Shirur, Jalinder Dhere was asleep at his residence in Shirur after mistaking him for his son. The incident took place on Friday (May 6) morning. The deceased was identified as a resident of Babhulsar area of Shirur, Jalinder Dhere. Thevurkar was identified as Nikhil Thevurkar, according to the police. Thevurkar as well as Dhere's son, Utkarsh Dhere have a criminal record of body offences.
Process to hand over land at Salim Ali Park yet to begin
PUNE Three months after Maharashtra's minister of environment and tourism Aaditya Thackeray asked for land to be acquired by the forest department at the Salim Ali Biodiversity Park, the process is yet to commence. One part of the land is under a private dispute. “The activists are demanding both the areas to be handed over to the forest department for the preservation of biodiversity but no decision has been taken yet on the issue,” said Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner (estate) at PMC, who coordinates the issue.
Only 60 CNG pumps for 2 lakh vehicles in Pune, drivers queue for at least 1.5 hours
PUNE Every day, Sumit Kamathe has to wait in a long queue for more than half-an-hour to fill up CNG gas in his car. Kamathe is not alone for there are only 60 CNG pumps in Pune catering to around 2 lakh CNG cars, making refueling of CNG vehicles an arduous and time-taking task for owners. Meanwhile, people are increasingly purchasing CNG vehicles over the past few months due to the hike in fuel prices.
Haphazard parking by zoo visitors, traffic congestion irks commuters at Katraj
PUNE Visitors to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, Katraj, are parking their vehicles haphazardly causing traffic congestion which continues to irk daily commuters. “The current space is turning out to be small with the number of visitors increasing in the summer season. The Pune Municipal Corporation is looking for an alternative space which can be provided to park vehicles,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre.
SPPU vice-chancellor selection process delayed
PUNE While the tenure of the current vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University will come to an end on May 17, the selection process for the new VC has not even started. Prof Nitin Karmalkar is retiring on May 17 and it was expected that before he retires, the selection process for the new VC would have started at least two months ago.
