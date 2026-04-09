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Gas cylinder shortage forces small-scale industry labour to return to home states

With no end in sight to the shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, many labourers working in small-scale industries and other units are returning to their home states

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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With no end in sight to the shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, many labourers working in small-scale industries and other units are returning to their home states as they cannot afford hotel/mess food.

Marriage hall contractor Raviraj Aiwale said, “I am facing a huge problem due to the gas cylinder shortage. (HT)

Sambhaji Bhosale, a school bag manufacturer, said, “We had six employees who used to stay in a rented room and cook for themselves. Since they cannot get a gas cylinder, they are unable to afford food from outside. They managed for a week but are now planning to return to their home states until the problem is resolved.”

Marriage hall contractor Raviraj Aiwale said, “I am facing a huge problem due to the gas cylinder shortage. All my staff used to cook in their rooms. Since I couldn’t arrange cylinders for them, some have left their jobs and returned home. I am bearing the cost of food for those who remain. I provide one meal, and they manage the rest on their own.”

Suraj Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, said, “Five of us stay in one room. Without a gas cylinder, we asked our employer to cover the extra cost. But many of my friends have already left the city.”

Another labourer, Santosh Das from West Bengal, said, “Some of my friends have already left Pune. First, there is the gas problem and also the West Bengal elections.”

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Gas cylinder shortage forces small-scale industry labour to return to home states
Home / Cities / Pune / Gas cylinder shortage forces small-scale industry labour to return to home states
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