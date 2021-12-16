Gaurakshak arrested for meddling with forest dept’s anti-encroachment drive

PUNE A man working as a “gaurakshak” was arrested for creating obstruction in government work by stopping the forest department officials from moving stray cattle that was gathered by the vigilante group in a forest land.

The arrested man has been identified as Vedang Vasudev Kanade, 19, a resident of Kasba peth, according to the police.

The gaurakshaks had gathered around 150-200 animals in the forest land in Pisoli and called it the Dwarkadhish Gaushala. A mob of the supporters of the group surrounded the forest officials, according to a forest officer.

“They rescue cows and other animals and bring them here. But the land where they have been kept is government land. They had kept it there illegally. So when the forest department officials went there to clear it, Kanade tried to block the vehicles moving the animals,” said assistant police inspector Anil Survase of Kondhwa police station who is investigating the case.

The Dhwarkadhish Gaushala (cowshed) is operating for more than a year and they had received a notice from the forest department, according to a member of the organisation that runs that cowshed. The shed was started by a man named Swapnil Dandekar.

“Multiple notices have been given to them and they were called for hearings each time. None of them reached out or responded. On Wednesday, a final notice was given to them. If they want to use the forest land, they have to give a proposal under Forest Conservation Act which they did not,” said a forest official who visited the spot.

The animals have been put through medical examination and moved to a forest facility, according to the official. A case under Sections 353 and 341 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station.