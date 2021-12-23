‘Gaurakshak’ granted bail in obstruction case by forest officials

PUNE: A 19-year-old “gaurakshak” arrested for creating obstruction in government work by stopping the forest department officials from moving stray cattle gathered by a cow-vigilante group on forest land was granted bail five days after his arrest.

According to the police, the teenager is a third-year Commerce student at a local college and was at the isolation centre at the temporary jail facility established in a student hostel in Yerawada when he was granted bail.

“He had no criminal antecedents and is just a student trying to protect the cattle. The forest officials had overloaded the truck with more animals that it can hold while moving them from the land. He stood in front of one of such trucks. For that, he was arrested on the same day,” said advocate Hrishikesh Subhedar representing the teenager along with advocate Amol Dange.

Most of the cattle on the forest land is related to cases of smuggling and possession of bovine meat as it is illegal in Maharashtra, as is many states in the country.

The “gaurakshaks” had gathered around 150-200 animals in the forest land in Pisoli and called it the Dwarkadhish Gaushala. The forest officials had been sending notices to the managers of the organisation for the past seven months before an anti-encroachment drive was launched on December 16 when the teenager was arrested.

A mob of supporters of the group had surrounded the forest officials, according to a forest officer. The Dhwarkadhish Gaushala (cowshed) is operating in the space for more around a year, according to a member of the organisation that runs the cowshed.

A case against him was registered at Kondhwa police station.