pune news

General body approves roads at Bibvewadi and Sangamwadi

PUNE The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday gave a nod for the road at Bibvewadi and Sangamwadi under the rule of 205 as these roads are not marked in the Development Plan
Published on Dec 23, 2021 11:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday gave a nod for the road at Bibvewadi and Sangamwadi under the rule of 205 as these roads are not marked in the Development Plan.

However, opposition parties raised their voice against it and demanded detailed information. The BJP avoided the discussion on the proposal, and did not allow the administration to give detailed information.

Shiv Sena leader Prithviraj Sutar and Congress leader Aba Bagul demanded to information of the proposal, but the ruling party took a stand that if there is opposition, then they can call for a vote sans the information. The uproar brought the general body meeting to standstill. Later, the BJP called in for a vote and the proposal was accepted, said officials.

For another road at Sangamwadi, NCP joined hands with the BJP and approved it.

As per 205 rule of the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act 1949, municipal corporations can plan new roads though it is not mentioned in the Development Plan.

