Ghat section of Sinhagad fort sees heavy traffic jam; suspension of e-bus service adds up to woes of tourists
The ghat section of the Sinhagad fort witnessed a heavy traffic jam on Sunday, as the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has suspended its electric bus service here.
Started on a trial basis on May 2, the e-bus had received a good response though narrow roads, sharp turns and running buses on the upward slope was taking on a high toll on bus charging.
Within a fortnight of its opening, the Sinhagad e-bus service had reported two mishaps with the recent on May 13, wherein 28 passengers had a narrow escape after an electric bus hit the railing at the ghat section. While no one was injured, the railing was damaged in the accident.
Accordingly, from May 17 onwards, the PMPML e- bus service was closed down in the Sinhagad ghat section, while the private vehicles were allowed to go to the top of the fort.
“We were stuck in the traffic jam while returning back from the fort for more than one and a half hours as there were hundreds of cars, buses and two-wheelers at the ghat section,” said Sarang Jadhav, a tourist.
Another tourist Manasi Rehna, who had come along with her family, said, “The PMPML bus service was better and could have avoided such a situation. We got stuck in traffic on Sunday afternoon and had to go all the walking from half of the road to the top of the fort. The e-bus service should start soon to reduce the traffic problem here, especially on weekends.”
This electric bus service was inaugurated by state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on May 2. But from day 1 it started having various issues like overheating of buses, charging station limitations, passengers crowding in the bus and most importantly two accidents in the ghat section which raised safety issues for the public. So, the bus service was suspended by PMPML and the forest department till the repair works are done and more charging stations are added to the area.
“There was a traffic jam today and even yesterday in the ghat section of the fort and it was due to the suspension of PMPML bus service. But till the repair work of roadside barricading is done and also the charging stations are increased, the bus services won’t resume,” said senior forest department officials on the site, on condition of anonymity.
-
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University to get two deans
Two deans will be appointed at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University. These two deans will be for 'Innovation and Entrepreneurship' and 'Training and Placement'. The appointment of deans will give impetus to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. Similarly, the appointment of dean for training and placement will directly benefit students in their placements. This will help in providing better training to the students and facilitate better placements.
-
Pune district reports 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 38 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection on Sunday. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 287 are active cases. Pune city reported 28 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 681,024 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
-
756 UPRTOU students get smart phones, tablets
As many as 634 students of final year postgraduate courses and 122 of final year undergraduate courses were presented with tablets and smart phones respectively under the 'UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana 2022', at an event held on the campus of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Prayagraj on Sunday. The tablets and smartphones were distributed by uP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and the University vice-chancellor Prof Seema Singh.
-
GO, letter controversy: Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to take up the issue with CM Yogi
The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday decided that its delegation will meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take up the issue of a recent government order (GO) and a letter issued by the state home department in which objectionable language was used for lawyers. In a meeting convened by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh members expressed their outrage over the GO and the letter.
-
Excise cut on auto fuels: Mayawati wants state governments to follow Centre’s lead
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday urged the various state governments to ensure that the benefits of the Centre's move to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel were passed on to the people. “It is the duty of not only Uttar Pradesh but of other states too, to immediately announce a cut in VAT on fuel,” she tweeted in Hindi. This, she said, was needed so that life could normalise again.
