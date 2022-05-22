Ghat section of Sinhagad fort sees heavy traffic jam; suspension of e-bus service adds up to woes of tourists

The ghat section of the Sinhagad fort witnessed a heavy traffic jam on Sunday, as the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has suspended its electric bus service here.

Started on a trial basis on May 2, the e-bus had received a good response though narrow roads, sharp turns and running buses on the upward slope was taking on a high toll on bus charging.

Within a fortnight of its opening, the Sinhagad e-bus service had reported two mishaps with the recent on May 13, wherein 28 passengers had a narrow escape after an electric bus hit the railing at the ghat section. While no one was injured, the railing was damaged in the accident.

Accordingly, from May 17 onwards, the PMPML e- bus service was closed down in the Sinhagad ghat section, while the private vehicles were allowed to go to the top of the fort.

“We were stuck in the traffic jam while returning back from the fort for more than one and a half hours as there were hundreds of cars, buses and two-wheelers at the ghat section,” said Sarang Jadhav, a tourist.

Another tourist Manasi Rehna, who had come along with her family, said, “The PMPML bus service was better and could have avoided such a situation. We got stuck in traffic on Sunday afternoon and had to go all the walking from half of the road to the top of the fort. The e-bus service should start soon to reduce the traffic problem here, especially on weekends.”

This electric bus service was inaugurated by state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on May 2. But from day 1 it started having various issues like overheating of buses, charging station limitations, passengers crowding in the bus and most importantly two accidents in the ghat section which raised safety issues for the public. So, the bus service was suspended by PMPML and the forest department till the repair works are done and more charging stations are added to the area.

“There was a traffic jam today and even yesterday in the ghat section of the fort and it was due to the suspension of PMPML bus service. But till the repair work of roadside barricading is done and also the charging stations are increased, the bus services won’t resume,” said senior forest department officials on the site, on condition of anonymity.