Ghole road to house mega-library with at least 50,000 books and digital section with 40 computers

PUNE The first city library of Pune is set to come up at Ghole road as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently sanctioned ₹6.71 crore for construction of the three-storey building, which will house a library, study hall and digital section. The library will have 50,000 books and at least 40 computers, making it the largest library in Maharashtra .

Siddhartha Shirole, Shivajinagar legislator reviewed its proposed design and project timeliness on Sunday said that the total cost of the project is ₹13 crore and work will begin in a month. “ A presentation of the library work conducted by the authorities and the work order for the same was approved four months ago. Currently, the process of shifting the existing printing press is underway. The demolition of the old building will take place in a month after which the library building will be constructed afresh,” he said.

The library will be developed on a plot currently occupied by the old printing press of the civic body. The building, which is in a dilapidated condition, will be demolished to make way for the new library.

The library is a brainchild of BJP Corporator Jyotsana Ekbote who had pushed for its construction in the area citing that the city was an educational hub for students across the world. According to the administration, the library will be a parking plus three-storey building with a construction area of 5,595.61 sq metre. The first floor will house a commercial office and a mess that will be given on lease to generate revenue for the corporation .

The second floor will have a library, waiting room, magazine and newspaper department, new books department, reading room, meeting room, the office , a book gallery and modern reading room facility, while the third floor will include a sprawling study hall and ultra-modern digital library for the end users. The library will have seating capacity for 100 persons and its parking facility will accommodate 64 cars, 315 scooters and 100 two-wheelers. The library will have round the clock surveillance with the help of CCTV cameras and private security guards will deployed for maintaining safety and security at the place.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has sanctioned ₹2 crore for the project from the MP Local Area Development funds while PMC has allocated ₹6.71 crore for the project.

PMC standing Committee Chairman Hemant Rasane said, the civic body owns Maharshi Mamarao Date printing press building which has grown old and dilapidated. We are constructing a spacious and futuristic building for the next generation of students and readers of Pune.”

