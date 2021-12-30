Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Girish Bapat opposes shifting of FDA office from Aundh, Guruwar peth

Bapat has appealed to the Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to set up FDA office at the central part of the city for residents’ convenience
Member of Parliament (MP) Girish Bapat is against the plan to shift Food and Drug Administration (FDA) office from Aundh and Guruwar peth to Moshi in Pimpri-Chinchwad (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 30, 2021 11:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Member of Parliament (MP) Girish Bapat is against the plan to shift Food and Drug Administration (FDA) office from Aundh and Guruwar peth to Moshi in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“Food stall owners, medical stores, hawkers and residents need to visit the FDA office for routine works. Moving the office to Moshi would leave people to spend a whole day to visit and get work done. Offices like FDA should be located in the central parts of the city.”

Bapat said, “The shifting of FDA office from PMRDA building in Aundh to Moshi will be a faraway location for both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad residents.”

