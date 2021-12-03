Global Village Idiot: Back to school considerations, beyond majority wins

The manner of democracy seems to be slowly evolving in Indian society, at least in Maharashtra and at least in the matter of education. Most of my life I have been passively suffering the “Majority wins!” notion of democracy. That’s how we used to select what game to play, what movie to watch, who gets to become team leader, and so on.

Last month there was a flurry of activity in households with school-going children. A flurry initiated by a government decision. The decision was to reopen schools for physical attendance, giving some conclusion to the ongoing debate of education in post-pandemic era. (A decision which might soon change thanks to Omicron, but that itself is a sign of how governance itself is evolving into an alert and responsive institution).

The government has been doing its job - and well at that. Its job is governance through law-making, policy, guidelines and so on. In the matter of education and schools, it has been consistently taking a policy and guidelines approach, which means it is taking decisions that have to be taken at the government level. A policy and guidelines approach provides a framework which defines boundaries, specifying what must be done, what should not be done, and creating space for industry, organisations and society at large to take more particular decisions in relation to their own responsibilities, without stepping on any rights that should not be stepped on.

To be clear: government is aware that its decisions affect all schools in the country/state. (Am using the term government to include central and state governments instead of separating them since in my observation both are governing well and in alignment).

So, schools can reopen for physical classes if they want to. It is not a law that they should. But if they do, they have to provide parents with the option of protecting their children as per their own assessment of risks by withholding or providing consent for physical school. Further, physical classes have to be conducted with appropriate protocols to ensure that the school is taking responsibility of keeping the environment safe.

There are significant differences between government, government-aided and private schools. Significant differences. One of the key ambiguities of media reporting of education is that these differences are rarely reported or explained. Government policies and mandates affect each school type differently. Government and aided schools have responsibility of disseminating education to economically-challenged sections of society and as such, policies and guidelines become decisions for the schools since parents and children cannot afford to exercise preferences. The same policies and guidelines may become options for private schools where parents and students can afford to exercise preferences after weighing pros and cons against resources. International schools are higher up the ladder in private education, which also means that parents in such schools have greater say - but have often influenced school decisions on the basis of majority wins when governance has not been strong as in previous decades. Majority wins is a political concept requiring lobbying, consensus building, without any real check or balance of what is right or wrong or appropriate for all constituents.

But that is not the case at the moment. A parent can choose what’s right for their children without having to take the child out of school even if a majority of others choose differently for their own reasons. Factors that affect children having to go back to physical school are many in debate and at least some of those factors have nothing to do with quality of education but to do with lifestyle and convenience. Two of the most used reasons in public policy debate is quality of in-person education and children getting left out of the mainstream due to online education. These can be valid reasons for government and aided schools, but lazy arguments when it comes to children in private and international schools, but I will leave that for another day.

Our children go to Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Rabindranath Tagore School. Our family take on mode of schooling is unanimous: online. The children love online because quality of instruction is high, they get flexibility to manage their play and other activities and projects, the engagement and focus of teachers on child’s needs is excellent and they are at no additional risk of infection. We took the decision as a family after looking at the cyclical pattern of virus variants across the globe, cyclical pattern of lockdowns and restrictions, quality of life data on the aftermath of those who have been infected among our family and friends, and considering the quality of online education with respect to what our kids want to do as careers. We were able to take this call because the government provided the space for individual decisions and because the school delivered quality continuously and respects individual decisions.

The education industry has been hit hard (like many others) and those employed in education have had (and still are having) a tough time. What requires attention - irrespective of the school type - is the plight of teachers. Teachers have been at the forefront of schools adapting to online teaching, then to blended teaching methods (online and offline). They have had to pick up a tremendous volume of technology skills while doing their regular work and also have had their administrative workload go up significantly. Many lost their democratic voice while they struggled to upskill and keep their jobs, some lost income, some others lost jobs, but all lost sleep and endured high levels of stress.

Private schools have had as hard a time as other schools. They may not have the moral responsibility of disseminating education, but they do have responsibility of providing higher quality education to students who will hopefully improve many things for the country in the future. And they have been doing that and have also stood with parents in difficult times and maintained fee structures or cut back during the past year and half.

Quality of education in a school comes from principals, teachers and other staff. It is important that schools are able to protect and enhance the employment of their staff.

With governance and institutions doing their bit, I hope to have the courage and sense of responsibility to do my bit as a parent and to stand with schools and pay fees on time, and also keep in mind that reasonable hike requests from schools should not be contested on matters of physical or online school. Schools may pitch on the basis of infrastructure and facilities, but one doesn’t pay for real estate but for education.

Above all else, principals and teachers are also regular people like us. They watch out for our children. We have to watch out for them. In a democracy, the eventual ideal is that everybody wins-not just the majority or the minority or interest groups.

Mukherjee, author, learning-tech designer and management consultant, is founder of Mountain Walker and chief strategy advisor, Peak Pacific. He can be reached @ thebengali@icloud.com