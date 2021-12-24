Global Village Idiot: Christmas helps to remove discrimination, like other festivals

What is truth? What is identity? Is there a value that is universal? Are there boundaries that are not barriers but mere diversity? Why do I like Rudolph when I have never seen a real reindeer? Questions that keep popping into my head every once in a while, but especially in December.

Also in December, certain songs start playing in my head of their own accord. One after the other. In the voice of Jim Reeves and Bing Crosby and Ella Fitzgerald. In a loop. A continuous loop.

I was six when I started primary school in Bombay, now Mumbai. Well actually, it was called Mumbai then as well. I remember because that’s when I started learning Marathi formally and when we spoke in Marathi, we always referred to the city as Mumbai. In Hindi, it was called Bumbai. I went to St Joseph’s High School in Juhu. To be precise, it was part of the St Joseph’s Church Juhu, which in turn was an integral part of the life of the local community that was part of the St Joseph’s parish.

Juhu used to be a quaint area in the 1970s and ‘80s. Little houses, wine shops, a market selling vegetable, meat, and fish, shops selling imported goods, and bakeries dotted the locality. Till this day, I always look for a bakery whenever I come across a church or chapel anywhere in the world. Walking around Juhu, one would come across concrete and wooden crosses with the letters INRI written across. It was many years before I learned that the letters stood for Iēsus Nazarēnus, Rēx Iūdaeōrum (Jesus of Nazareth, King of Jews). But even as a child I knew that 25th of December was Christmas and that it signified the birth anniversary of Jesus.

Growing up I was exposed to several different dialects of Marathi and Konkani, spoken by my classmates, friends, teachers and the people I met in Juhu, Santa Cruz and Bandra. It seemed natural that my classmates spoke English as a primary language and spoke Konkani or Marathi, also as primary languages. From the accent or tune of the dialect they spoke and words they used, I placed them to be originally from Goa or Konkan or Mumbai or Pune.

The words always intrigued me, especially the ones which didn’t seem to have a similar source no matter how much of the language I used. So, I read and asked and thought and it was years later in history that I found some answers. Like batata. Turns out this Marathi and Konkani word came to us from the Portuguese, who introduced potatoes to India when they started cultivation along the western coast. (The British later introduced it to Bengal as Alu, from where the word probably entered Bengali and later to the North Indian hill states from where it probably entered Hindi vocabulary).

Christmas entered my life in Mumbai, but my first encounter wasn’t at school. I grew up in Santa Cruz, which means Holy Cross in Portuguese. I lived in a housing colony of the Life Insurance Corporation of India and that meant I lived and played with people from different parts of the country and from different financial backgrounds. In the colony, we spoke Hindi mostly. At home, we spoke Bengali. At school, we spoke English and Marathi and a smattering of Konkani. We celebrated every festival irrespective of the religious background and Christmas was a big event. Christmas is a cultural and social celebration for many non-Christian Indians like me. And it is a religious, cultural and social festival for Christians in India.

It seemed natural for me to wonder how it was that Christmas and Santa reached me and have stayed with me. The region around Mumbai and the Konkan coast of Maharashtra was inhabited by farmers, agriculturist, fisherfolk for more than two centuries. Historically, the region was part of the ancient Mauryan empire from the second century BCE, and an important Buddhist centre in ancient times. Thereafter it was under the rule of successive Hindu kingdoms till the 13th century. It was then briefly under the Gujarat Sultanate, before the Portuguese empire took control in 1534.

When the Portuguese arrived, the region comprised several separate islands along the coast of the Arabian Sea, the prominent ones being Salsette (the largest), and the Seven Islands of Bombaim (Mahim, Parel, Mazagaon, Worli, Isle of Bombay, Colaba, Old Woman’s Island). Salsette is said to have been derived from the Marathi word Sasashti which referred to the 66 original villages on the island. It was the Portuguese who expanded Roman Catholicism in the region, building many of the original churches in and around Mumbai in the next two centuries, apart from hospitals and schools. In 1661, the Portuguese gave the Seven Islands of Bombay to the British as part of the marriage dowry of Catherine of Braganza who married the English king, Charles II. Salsette remained under Portuguese control till 1739 when Peshwa Baji Rao I’s brother Chimaji Appa led the Marathas from Pune to victory and captured the island. The British took control of Salsette from the Marathas in 1774. Over the next 100 years, they reclaimed lands from the sea and connected the islands (including Trombay) to form the landmass that is now Mumbai (city and suburban district).

St Joseph’s Church is said to have been established in 1853 in Juvem on Salsette island (Juvem was the Portuguese name for Juhu). The high school was established in 1905, and I studied there from 1976 to 1984. Many of my St Joseph’s classmates from the local Juhu area were probably descendants of the original East Indian Catholics, the local Marathi and Konkani speaking communities that embraced Roman Catholic Christianity in the 16th century and thereafter. It was at St Joseph’s that I first met Santa Claus, at the 1976 school Christmas celebrations. Protestant/ reformist perspectives came into my life later in the 1990s and 2000s in Bengaluru, Pune and Cochin.

Santa Claus came through to me from America but his journey goes back all the way back to a historical person, the fourth century philanthropist, Saint Nicholas of Myra, a Christian bishop of Greek descent who lived in Myra (now in Turkey) and was famous for his habit of secret gift-giving. Until the Middle Ages, December 6 (the day of his departure) was celebrated as a day for gifting to children. St Nicholas is still celebrated as a great gift-giver all over Western and Central Europe and over the past millennium and a half the historical figure evolved into the kind-hearted Sinterklaas in Dutch and Belgian tradition.

Prior to the Christian Era, people of German origins celebrated a winter festival, Yule focused around Odin. There were several Yuletide traditions which are still remembered, including the one of Odin entering the house through the chimney. In the 16th century, the concept of Father Christmas emerged in England along similar lines. In the USA and Canada traditions, Santa is said to live at the North Pole and people leave milk and cookies for Santa to consume when he visits. Eventually all the various traditions merged to form the modern Santa Claus and the date of celebration moved to December 25 to strengthen religious association. Much of the Santa image we celebrate today was the work of creative writers, artists and merchandising. For instance, the 1823 Clement Clarke Moore poem A Visit from St Nicholas introduced the eight fictional reindeer for the sleigh. Rudolph was created by Robert May in 1939. I came across St Nicholas thanks to Doris Day who sang of him in the 1948 album It’s Magic (Ol’ Saint Nicholas). It was, however, James Stewart as Harry Bailey in Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life who became my beacon and made Christmas a permanent part of my life.

So, what is truth? Identity? Does it matter? It all evolves with time. As do values. I love Rudolph as part of the Santa lore because I understand what it means to be an outsider and how Rudolp stands for hope. It doesn’t matter whether I ever see a reindeer or if Santa ever rode a sleigh or came down a chimney or whether people left milk, beer or chai for him since it was all contextual to the region. I loved Christmas as a child because it helped me understand the world and traditions of my classmates and neighbours. I love Christmas now because it is connecting me to a wider world to more people, who are also connecting to my traditions. Like all other festivals in India, Christmas helps us strive to remove discrimination, to respect boundaries that protect diversity of the human experience but break down barriers that separate us.

And there’s a hand, my trusty fiere

And gie’s a hand o’ thine …

We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet

For auld lang syne

Mukherjee, author, learning-tech designer and management consultant, is founder of Mountain Walker and chief strategy advisor, Peak Pacific. He can be reached @ thebengali@icloud.com