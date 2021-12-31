Global Village Idiot: Of dusk, baked potatoes and rest

I had been starting to wonder if we would have a winter but then a deluge in early December changed everything. Everything, including the prospects of a good harvest for winter crops. The week after the deluge saw chilled winter weather with mist-shrouded mornings, smoky days with occasional weak sunshine, and grey foggy evenings. It’s still like that to an extent. The temperature is too hot for my liking but this is as close to a proper winter as we can get in Pune nowayears. Especially the smoky dusk.

I have just finished cooking dinner, sort of. There was a bunch of Dill leaves (Shepu) which was kind of getting ready to go from green to yellow sitting in the refrigerator. Usually we make Aloo-Shepu but it seemed too much to have potato again. So, I pan-fried some boneless chicken breasts with red chilly seeds, Dill leaves, salt and fresh Himalayan garlic from Uttarakhand. I plan to serve slices of the chicken with butter rice. Butter rice is great by itself with lemon and green chilly. All habits from childhood.

There is something about dusk that makes me peaceful. It’s the relative stillness I guess. Even on regular days, with the shrill cacophony of city traffic, the intensity of an urban life, and the never-ending deadlines of the digital age, I like taking a walk every evening on the terrace to block out everything and just focus on the natural phenomenon of the sunset, watching wisps of smoke rise from households in nearby slums as folks start preparing their dinner.

Watching dusk is also a childhood habit like many things - tranquil and chaotic - are with me. From my annual visits to Varanasi, Delhi or Shimla, I remember the smell of coal on the mud oonoon (Bengali for choolah, the traditional clay-stove) as my grandmother baked rotis and finished making the Daal and vegetables for dinner. My Kaka (uncle) used to deep-fry tiny fish in a massive kadhai on another oonoon. She used to cook in the open courtyard just before dusk set. I used to sit and watch and wait with my younger siblings. Most of them were too young then to have a memory of those evenings. We used to wait because she used to bake little baby potatoes in the ashes underneath the main fire. And once they were done, she would take them out, dust them thoroughly, sprinkle with salt, gesture us to stay quiet (since her children-my father and uncles and aunts-also loved the little potatoes), and then hand over five each to us. It was a thrill! I still recall, clearly, the smell of the coal-baked potatoes and the peace of the setting sun, a gentle breeze always at hand to temper even the most sizzling of Indian summer days or spice up the coldest of winter days.

Immediately thereafter, we would wash our hands, feet, and face at the chou-baachchaa (a rustic water trough) and then follow her into the living room for the evening prayers, which is always at Sondhe (Sandhya or dusk). The family would sing bhajans accompanied by harmonium and cymbals and tiny prayer bells and then off to dinner.

Dinner was always a lively affair around the choolah. We would sit on aasans (cloth mats) placed on the red brick floor. The warmth from the oonoon was supplemented by a small wood-fire and the solitary halogen lamp on the verandah. There would be recounting of the day’s work and activities, with adults reporting to my grandma and kids chattering. Bad reports were always reprimanded, good results were always rewarded with gudh (jaggery) or coconut naadoo (a small laddoo).

After dinner, lights off and bed time stories and eventual sleep, with my grandma always placing her cool palm on my forehead (she always said my head was hotter than most people!), soothing the day’s fatigue off the brow and recounting a story about her childhood and her household and bringing up the children and the earlier, impoverished days.

Stories and experiences I never forget because it is the story of many Indian families. Some have taken a generation to move towards relative middle-class stability. Some take two. Some stay in poverty. But we are always moving forward, inch by inch, in adversity and in good times, always under the same sun.

Standing here today, listening to the chatter from the tents and tarpaulin covered hutments below, I am doing what I have always done: watching the sky change as the sun sets. The birds do not chirp in the immediate aftermath of dusk because dusk is a reminder to wind down and to rest and restore the natural balance of our systems. On the other hand, dusk is the dawn for nocturnal beings. Bats are heading out from their dwellings. Soon, the other night creatures will begin their day. The city sounds are now intruding upon my reverie. Lights are on. Traffic is snaking it’s way along roads, bylanes and the distant highway - I can make out from the headlights and horns. It’s going to be a cool night. And maybe we will have another beautiful misty morning tomorrow.

If I take a broader perspective, winter dusk is quite like the year-end. As the year winds down, there is a nostalgia of the days gone by and a rising anticipation of the year to dawn. There is a stillness in time as I consider (within a few minutes) the year gone by. And that reflection evokes some emotion (satisfaction, remorse, anxiety, elation, joy) and after giving it due thought, I make peace with the year, remind myself that tomorrow is a new day, a new year and that I have the chance to do things differently or stay steady, generally to live another day, plan another year. It’s odd that the last day of the year should have such significance, when in all reality it’s just another dusk giving way to just another night which in turn will merge into just another morning.

There is something about the year-end that makes me peaceful. It’s the relative stillness I guess.

Mukherjee, author, learning-tech designer and management consultant, is founder of Mountain Walker and chief strategy advisor, Peak Pacific. He can be reached @ thebengali@icloud.com