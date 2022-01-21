Global Village Idiot: Off-piste in snow laden Spiti, these sportspersons skate into new domain

I was a year and a half old when I first saw and felt snow. And while I grew up in Mumbai (and for some years Delhi), I also visited Himachal Pradesh almost every year, usually in summers but also during many winters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Life in the Himalayan mountains is tough on a good day. And when I say tough, I mean it in a non-glamorous manner of expression: one has to walk most places, climb up or down several times in a day, distances are measured in time and time itself is not measured really but experienced.

But it isn’t tough when you grow up in the mountains: it’s just life. Exactly, how city-life or village-life in the plains would seem tough to people from outside but for those born in such places, it’s just life. And that’s how it is for children growing up in Himachal, Ladakh, Kashmir, Sikkim, Arunachal, Darjeeling region of West Bengal or Uttarakhand. No matter how hard or easy life is for the grown-ups, the child’s world is about exploration, finding new games to play, understanding the world around them, to differentiate between danger and safety, and learning more about themselves, surroundings and friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I remember how rich and plentiful my childhood was because of the months spent in Shimla. In my teens and youth, I explored Kinnaur. Children in Himachal have the largest possible slide one can have anywhere in the world - the mountainside! I remember my wooden sled (two-three wooden planks nailed and tied together with rope) that I carried everywhere, slung on the back with a rope, as we walked talking of adventures and new ideas, looking for a new place to slide. In the winters, it was the same wooden sled, the same mountainside, but woollen clothes and a snow-slide.

I don’t remember when I graduated from sledding and became fascinated with skiing but after many attempts and tumbles over the years, I was able to learn enough to glide or shuffle some distance. It’s a lot tougher than it looks. But you know what’s tougher? Skiing and playing hockey on ice. I was reconnected with my interest with snow-sports in the last decade thanks to the several trips I made to Spiti since 2016. On the first of those recent visits, I met Tsering Bodh and spend three weeks in one of the hardest recent winters with his family in January 2017. I met teachers, government officials, children (mostly skiing or sledding), villagers, and learned about their challenges, aspirations and approach to life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Early this week (January 16 to be precise) the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, inaugurated the 9th National Women’s Ice Hockey championship in Kaza, Spiti. The event has teams from Delhi, Chandigarh, Indo Tibetan Border Police, Ladakh, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh in the fray. Currently the primary talent base for winter sports events in India comes mainly from Ladakh with Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal making smaller contributions. (Most, if not all, of the players in the Indian ice hockey teams are from Ladakh). The ongoing event is a huge step in the development of Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal, because this will tap the sports talent of Himachal Pradesh and provide additional venues and facilities for teams around the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event is organised by Ice Hockey Association of Lahaul Spiti, a district-level association affiliated to the state body of Himachal, which in turn is affiliated to the national body - Ice Hockey Association of India. Kaza has two ice rinks, one is hosting the national event and the other a regional camp.

“We had a national development camp for ice hockey from December 25 to January 15 in which around 120 senior women from the six teams participated (30 of them are from Spiti, who form team Himachal). Those teams are now playing the national championship,” says Tsering, vice-president, Ice Hockey Association of Lahaul Spiti.

“We also have a regional development camp which started on December 15 and will go on till February. There are 400 children participating in the camp, most of them are from across Spiti villages, including the villages in Pin Valley. The camp is open to children above five and has basic, intermediate and advanced programmes. The idea is to make Spiti a hub for winter sports in India, boost sports tourism and empower youth and local community,” says Tsering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It will have multi-dimensional effect in our Spiti valley which is considered one of the remotest and most backward Himalayan regions in our country. A major reason for this kind of outlook is its harsh winters. Now if sports like ice hockey comes into our culture it will not just produce champions in this sport and boost economy through tourism, but will also bring Spiti valley alive and the abundance of time that locals, specifically the youth, have, will be capitalised in the best of ways,” says Tsering.

“Since Spiti is among few places in our country where we have natural conditions for the winter sports, our athletes have more access and time to the ice and can practice the sport in abundance. I would say we will see our kids on the international platform very soon,” feels Tsering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For city and town folk from the plains, it may be difficult to relate to the significance and importance of the event. Villages in Lahaul and Spiti are isolated, spread across the high-altitude Trans and Greater Himalayas. That’s a starting altitude of around 10,000 feet above sea level. Kaza, the main town in Spiti, is at an average altitude of 12,000 feet above sea level. What does that mean? In January any given year, temperatures can range from minus 5 to minus 30 degrees Celsius. Children walk miles across deep snow to get to school. Unlike the snow-bound towns in international movies, there is no central heating, water is frozen and has to be carried in huge cans from streams or melting sources.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But the region is one of the most advanced in terms of ecological awareness and efficient uses of available resources. The development in Spiti is based on a unique model, in line with the region’s cultural traditions of community and government participation: Guidance from village elders, planning and execution driven by local youth under guidance of district administration and with logistic and funding support from state and central governments and sports associations.

In fact, government, private and local community collaboration has increased manifold in the past few years with infrastructure, connectivity and opportunities improving with every passing year.

The ice hockey championship is not a one-off event. It will give way to skiing camps in February and March. Also on the cards in the same months is the annual International Ice Climbing Festival (inaugural event was in 2019). But that’s for a different day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You know what’s exciting about all this? Telangana has sent a team to the ongoing championship. In the near future, I obviously hope to see a Maharashtra ice hockey team and who knows, there may be youngsters from Pune sliding across ice at 12,000 feet in minus 10 degrees Celsius…

Mukherjee, author, learning-tech designer and management consultant, is founder of Mountain Walker and chief strategy advisor, Peak Pacific. He can be reached @ thebengali@icloud.com