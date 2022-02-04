Global Village Idiot: WFH! Relax but not too much, it’s (not) just a change of venue

I woke up this morning to the realisation that I do not have the skills required to survive work-from-home (wfh). I just don’t. How do I know? Well for starters, everybody is an expert on it and I am not. That’s how I know. And everybody is worried about me. As a result, I am getting emails, messages, posters, memes, GIFs, detailed articles and cute posts - hour on the hour - telling me how to work from home. People know everything. Everything. How to exercise and stay fit while wfh; how to relax and be calm while wfh; how to collaborate while at wfh; how to switch off from collaboration and take me time while wfh; how to post pictures of all the birds that are now freely flying about in the much cleaner sky now that I am wfh... and so on.

So, I have been trying to follow all the good advice so that I improve my chances of making it through to the rainbow at the end of this coronavirus storm. But I am falling behind on my learning since there’s just so much how-to-prepare-for-wfh curriculum from everywhere.

Naturally this leads to stress and that’s why we now also have domain experts on stress management emerging ... as of last week. In fact, since coronavirus started, I have realised that hundreds of thousands of UX designers, instructional designers, programmers, management people, project managers, sales people (among others) seem to have picked up - overnight - new degrees and certifications in mental health management and wellness. And all the information they are pouring out on LinkedIn, FB, Twitter etc is so good. So good. Pure Gold actually.

Take this conversation I had the other day, for instance. One of my ultra desi friends decided I could do with some Yoga.

“No thank you. There is nothing wrong with me.”

“But we live in times of extreme stress these days. You have to have some help to ease your tensions.”

“I don’t have any tensions,” I replied.

“You don’t even know you have tensions! This is more serious than I had thought. Maybe you should first start with a thorough check-up so we can find out what’s wrong with you.”

“There is nothing wrong with me,” I repeated.

“Then you can go in for a course of digital yoga meditation and follow it up with the science of artificially augmented natural living course. That will cleanse you completely.”

“I feel bitter already,” I said.

Feeling bitter is apparently the beginning to feeling better. And I speak from data - check any media (social or otherwise) and if you do a statistical analysis, you’ll probably find that 40% of the content can be classified as fear/bitterness/anger/anxiety related, another 40% is positivity/wellness/woohoo kind of stuff, 10% is news and the remaining 10% covers everything else, including the 2% on actual work. (Just so you know: I made that up).

Of course, in my case I have a long way to getting better. First, I have to get confused about life and living. Then, I have to unlearn the conditioned survival ability to focus only on work and focus more on talking about and planning work (what we used to call procrastination). Then, I have to start feeling bad that the world is ending and nothing’s getting done and worry about all the problems that are going to come very very soon. By that time, I would have naturally progressed to worse since all the work I should have done but didn’t do would have led to loss of my - and others’ - employment and I would be in really deep and really real shit - and so I would be able to do all these wellness courses and get better.

In the past two months, my popularity on LinkedIn has soared like 2,395% with people from all over sending connection requests, messages and work proposals. Usually, no one knows I exist, a total of two-and-a-half people look at my profile in a month, and the odd one messages. But now I am getting offers on positive life strategies, problem solving, and wellness from across the world. Whatever happened to the medical psychologists and psychiatrists who used to take care of all this stuff?

But I digress. The thing about wellness is that wellness is good. But just because there’s free wellness wells out there, does not mean I have to jump into one. A lot of ‘ailments’ today might actually be concern, anxiety, fear of the known (or the unknown) than anything else. Whatever happened to words like ‘apprehension’, ‘difficulty, and ‘turmoil’? Whatever happened to phrases like ‘butterflies in your stomach’? Why does ‘mental health’ and ‘depression’ fashionably pop up so often in daily conversations, media, and social media? And why is there a new taboo developing around calling out those who may be using mental health as an excuse from dealing with life? Mental health matters are serious for those who actually have those issues and if everyone starts flagging a general fatigue or recurring apprehension or work panic as a mental health problem, then we are ignoring the seriousness of the health issues of those who are afflicted by it.

There are many like me who WFH as a choice. (I have been WFH since 2007 because it’s more productive and enables me to balance work and personal life as required). I think it is important to do things which make us feel good every once in a while. Things which we do just because they make us feel good. Like smile. Like watch a movie just because it is entertaining. Like work because we want to and not because we have to. Like taking a day off because that’s what leave is for. Whether working in an office or at home, the rules are pretty much the same: draw the lines, maintain schedules, prioritised and switch off.

WFH is just a change of venue: I just have to focus on what I need to do any given day, irrespective of location.

Mukherjee, author, learning-tech designer and management consultant, is founder of Mountain Walker and chief strategy advisor, Peak Pacific. He can be reached @ thebengali@icloud.com