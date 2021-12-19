Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Globally valid certificates for organic products part of coop reforms: Amit Shah

Shah said that reforms such as amendments in the multi-state cooperative act, computerisation of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS), and coordination of pending policies for the cooperative sector have been planned
Amit Shah on Sunday joined jawans of the National Disaster Response Force for lunch In Talegaon. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 19, 2021 11:23 PM IST
ByManasi Deshpande

PUNE Union home minister and minister of cooperation Amit Shah said on Sunday that globally valid certificates for organic products from India, will be one of many reforms for the cooperative sector.

Shah, speaking at the Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of cooperative Management (VAMNICOM) Pune, on the occasion of the convocation ceremony on Sunday, said, “Now everyone wants to eat organic food. Many farmers have also adopted the method of organic farming, but they are not getting appropriate rates in return for their organic products, because there is no system certification. Through this department we have decided to establish a globally valid certification system for land and products so that a market chain for these products can be created.”

Shah said that reforms such as amendments in the multi-state cooperative act, computerisation of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS), and coordination of pending policies for the cooperative sector have been planned.

“First of all, we want to remove loopholes in the multi-state cooperative act by making amendments. Second, the computerisation of PACS, which are the soul of the cooperative sector, has to be done. There is a plan to create a transparent agriculture finance chain by connecting PACS to Nabard through district and state cooperative banks,” said Shah.

He also announced the establishment of a national university with courses on cooperative training and formation of a special cooperative plan for the next 25 years.

“We have decided that to expand the reach of the cooperative sector a policy will be framed which can be implemented for the next 25 years. We have started this work and soon it will be put before the country. Very soon, we’ll establish a university for courses on cooperative training, with its colleges in different locations across the country,” said Shah.

