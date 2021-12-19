Goal is to have mobile forensic science lab in every district: Amit Shah

PUNE Union home minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, emphasised the need to expand the capacity for forensic science in the country. The Union minister said that every state should set up a dedicated college for forensic science and affiliate such institutions with the National Forensic Science University in New Delhi and Gandhinagar. Shah said that with more trained manpower, the number of forensic science laboratories must increase in the country.

“If we want to control crime, it is not possible till criminals are punished. The work of awarding punishment to criminals will take place when we have a place for scientific evidence in the process of investigation and prosecution. These things are not possible unless we have a chain of forensic science laboratories in the country,” said Shah who is also minister for cooperatives, while speaking at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory at Talegaon in Pune district, where he inaugurated a new campus of the facility on Sunday.

Shah insisted on increasing expert manpower in forensic science. “Once there is at least one college in every state for forensic science, there will be no dearth of expert manpower required for forensic science laboratories, as people who step out from these colleges will fulfill the requirement,” he said.

He explained how with more manpower the number of forensic science laboratories can be increased in the country. “With more manpower, we could set up more forensic science laboratories in the country at state and district levels, which will cover police stations. If we do this in the next five to six years, we could bring about a legal transformation in the country and we could make forensic science mobile facilities available for cases with the provision of a punishment of six years and above,” Shah said.

The Central forensic science laboratory in Pune was established in 2013 and caters to the needs of central and state agencies. It has 11 divisions and four more divisions are under development. Since its inception, the laboratory has received 1,725 cases so far.

Amit Shah said that several internal security challenges before the country can also be controlled with the help of forensic science laboratories and the conviction rate can also be increased.

Shah lunches with NDRF jawans

Amit Shah visited a unit of the National Disaster Response Force on Sunday, where he interacted with NDRF personnel and had lunch with the jawans. Addressing a joint event on the NDRF campus in Talegaon, Shah lauded the force’s work during natural disasters like floods, cyclones, and building collapses.